Monday, Nov. 3, 2008 | The current climate of Chula Vista City Council is a joke. The problem is that the punch line is a slap in the face to the residents who live here. From the new police station, which cost tens of millions of dollars but has no substations in a city of 250,000, to the City Council’s attempts to promote dense residential development that residents don’t want, to the cancellation of the 4th of July fireworks because of the budget cuts (I wonder if this will apply to the Cinco de Mayo celebration), to the controlled politics of the out-of-touch families that have run the show for decades, such as the Rindones and the Coxes — these are among just a few of its problems.