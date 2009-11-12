I was back along the San Diego bayfront today meeting people and taking pictures. I snapped three shots of this man and them asked him for his name. He handed me a business card that read:

Stanley A. Grovom

45th President

United States

of

America

He started to walked away as I looked at the business card and noticed there was no contact information.

I shouted, “Stanley, is there some way I can contact you.”

He turned, waved and shouted back “Not really.”