I was back along the San Diego bayfront today meeting people and taking pictures. I snapped three shots of this man and them asked him for his name. He handed me a business card that read:
Stanley A. Grovom
45th President
United States
of
America
He started to walked away as I looked at the business card and noticed there was no contact information.
I shouted, “Stanley, is there some way I can contact you.”
He turned, waved and shouted back “Not really.”
Who is this man? Any information? My brother saw him in Ohio. Very strange.
