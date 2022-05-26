San Diego Unified’s Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to delay mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students until July 2023.

The district’s staff made a presentation explaining that students have already been vaccinated at a high rate and the danger is waning.

“There is limited evidence of widespread classroom transmission of the virus, especially with current ventilation safeguards remaining in place and with encouragement to voluntarily wear masks indoors,” the presentation reads. You can see their slides here.

The district is also a bit less impressed with the vaccines.

“As new variants come into existence, the original vaccines have lost a significant margin of effectiveness to prevent new infections after the first two months,” they wrote.

The mandate was intensely controversial when first approved by the board in 2021. Since then, lawsuits have bogged it down and the state decided to postpone its own insistence that all students be vaccinated before attending in-person classes.

Residents Threaten Lawsuit Against Blakespear in Facebook Blocking Scandal

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

A group of Facebook users who allege that Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear blocked them or deleted one or more of their comments on her mayoral Facebook page are pursuing further legal action after they say Blakespear didn’t comply with the terms of a previous settlement agreement.

The group accused Blakespear last month of violating free speech by deleting comments and/or blocking users, The Coast News first reported.

Blakespear is running for the 38th State Senate District seat, and the Facebook page states that it also acts as her official campaign page.

Blakespear has since unblocked everyone and issued a 10-paragraph apology post on Facebook, but the complainants say the apology was disingenuous and that Blakespear still hasn’t paid the $5,000 that was agreed upon in the settlement.

A Year Later a Family Still Holds Out for Answers

On this day last year, Fabiola Antonio spoke with her younger brother Luis Alberto Antonio Armenta about a meeting they had scheduled for the next day. The pair worked together cleaning offices and other small jobs, so they were in constant communication about business. That would be the last time Fabiola Antonio spoke with him.

It’s been nearly a year since Luis Alberto Antonio Armneta’s body was found inside his parked car in Hillcrest. The Medical Examiner ruled his death accidental from a meth overdose. But the circumstances around his death, and clues later discovered by family members, have haunted them since, Voice Editor Andrea Lopez-Villafaña wrote in March.

Alberta Armenta visits her lson’s grave on Feb. 17, 2022. Luis Alberto Antonio Armenta died of an overdose according to the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office in early 2021. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The family continues to search for the individual last seen with Luis Alberto Antonio Armenta, and they hold on to hope that police will reopen the investigation.

In Other News

Mourners and activists held a candlelight vigil at Waterfront Park for the 21 people who were shot to death at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (NBC 7)

Last year was the deadliest year in San Diego County jails since 1999. But the death of inmates in the custody of San Diego County sheriff’s department officials is on pace to be even higher this year. The most recent death was a 64-year-old man in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bewitching bridges, lewd lampposts, foxy fire hydrants and lascivious landfills — the erotic infrastructure of our world is boundless. But behold Mayor Todd Gloria’s newest campaign: the “Sexy Streets” Initiative. “We are conditioned to say the infrastructure isn’t sexy,” Gloria told 10 News. “I really reject that notion.” To be fair, Gloria is proposing spicing up the streets with $40 million of road improvement in parts of the city where infrastructure has traditionally been neglected. (10 News)

The original Top Gun movie was peak promotion for the US Navy and the city of San Diego — with filming locations everywhere from Liberty Station to Kansas City Barbeque. The Union-Tribune ran down all the filming locations of the first movie, as well as what they could find out about the upcoming sequel. (Union-Tribune)

This Morning Report was written by Scott Lewis, Tigist Layne, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Will Huntsberry. It was edited by Megan Wood.