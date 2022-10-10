Four months ago, Mayor Todd Gloria announced that the city had ratcheted up enforcement to try to tamp down growing homeless camps.

“We’re not going to be a city that’s content with leaving people to live on our streets, our sidewalks and our riverbeds and our canyons,” Gloria said at a June press conference. “Doing so is far less compassionate than the dangers that they face and the unsanitary conditions that pervade and the challenges that it presents to the overall public health and safety of San Diego.”

Since that press conference, our Lisa Halverstadt has traced the impact of enforcement that in June surged to levels it hadn’t in any single month since the start of the pandemic.

In the months since, enforcement ramped down and some areas the city focused on were once again lined with tents, frustrating residents and business owners who cheered the reprieve following the city crackdown.

For some homeless residents, the effect of the enforcement was more enduring. Some disappeared, losing touch with service providers trying to help them move off the street. Others relocated to more challenging conditions only to encounter police again. Some also moved into shelter, as the mayor hoped though exactly how many were prodded to do so by enforcement is unclear.

NBA legend and longtime San Diego booster Bill Walton recently argued Gloria should be cracking down more on homeless camps and called for the mayor to resign. The Union-Tribune tagged along with Walton for a visit to Balboa Park, where Walton has complained about a homeless camp he’s deemed Gloriaville. The Union-Tribune also checked in with unhoused residents in the area and fellow cyclists who frequent bike paths and trails where Walton said he’s been hassled by homeless people. Their experiences didn’t match up with Walton’s.

Politics Report: South Bay Mayor Races

If Alejandra Sotelo-Solis wins re-election as National City mayor, it won’t be because things have been easy for her. She lost the support of labor unions (not fire fighters) and the Dem party. She also recently lost the endorsement of longtime ally National City’s vice mayor Marcus Bush.

Bush is now supporting Jose Rodriguez.

This week in the Politics Report, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts recap what candidate for mayor in National City and Chula Vista had to say at our Politest South debate.

Sotelo-Solis read a message from Bush out loud to the crowd.

And candidates for mayor in Chula Vista, Ammar Campa-Najjar and Chula Vista Councilman John McCann, talked about the city’s challenge to hire and retain police officers.

Listen: You can catch up on all the exchanges between the candidates in our two-part live podcast. Listen here.

And That’s a Wrap on #Politifest2022: We had some great, hot and engaging debates this weekend at Politifest 2022 at the University of San Diego. If you missed it, don’t worry. Catch up on our live streamed panels and keep an eye out for special podcast episodes.

In Other News

KPBS reports that Border Patrol is releasing injured undocumented migrants from custody to avoid being on the hook for medical costs.

The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center opened its doors this weekend. (Fox 5)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.