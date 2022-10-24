This year we’re doing something different.

Rather than pull together a guide with short summaries of what voters will see on their ballots, we’ve rounded up our in-depth reporting, news analysis, podcast episodes and live debates in one spot.

Our election hub has everything voters need to catch up: San Diego City Council District 6 seat race, Measure B, San Diego Unified School Board races and a new school bond, and more.

We’ll keep updating it as new stories and updates come up, so bookmark it for easy reference. Check out our election hub here.

Bonus: The VOSD Podcast hosts reviewed a full San Diegan ballot — from Senate to school board — to discuss what’s what and decipher some of the more confusing items you’ll come across. Listen here.

Politics Report: Height Limit Heats Up

One of the opponents of the initiative that would scrap the height limit for buildings in the Midway area, Measure C, got roasted on Twitter after comparing the opposition’s plight to the Holocaust.

Here’s what went down: Thursday, opponents of Measure C rallied at the Pacific Beach site of the 12-story Capri by the Sea building, long cited as the inspiration for 1972’s Proposition D, which banned the construction of buildings higher than 30 feet.

The Politics Report writes that Capri by the Sea is nowhere near the area affected by Measure C and the height limit would remain in effect there regardless of the outcome of the initiative.

More on that in the weekly politics roundup, and a little overview of some interesting mailers. Read the Politics Report here. The weekly newsletter is available to VOSD members only. Support our work here.

In Other News

The Union-Tribune reports that Enrique Morones, a longtime immigrant’s rights advocate and former leader of Border Angels, was accused of sexual harassment by two women shortly before he left the organization. Morones told the U-T that he denies the claims.

A Chula Vista city attorney candidate is demanding that the San Diego Democratic Party and other local leaders stop telling voters to vote for Simon Silva, who died in September, and was running in that race too. (Union-Tribune)

Meanwhile … Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa Najar shared several documents with Times of San Diego to squash accusations from his opponent that he does not live in the south bay city.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.