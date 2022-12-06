Thanks to a 2021 law, San Diego City College may soon get its first bachelor’s degree in the school’s 100-year history – in cyber defense and analysis. But the law’s stipulation that community colleges can’t develop degrees that duplicate ones already offered by California’s public four-year universities has led to conflict between the community college and CSU systems.

The CSU’s submitted an objection to multiple degrees proposed by community colleges, including City College’s. But despite determining that the degree is not in fact duplicative of CSU degrees after a review of the course material, community college officials say the CSU’s never officially withdrew their objection. This has set up a tense political situation that may see the community colleges establish these degrees over the objections of the CSU’s.

And it all underscores the next potential battle over community college bachelor’s degrees – that community colleges want to expand their ability to offer bachelor’s degrees to include programs that already exist at CSU’s. They argue it will help a broader range of students receive degrees at a time when workers increasingly need them, especially as many CSU programs don’t have enough space for the number of students who want to attend.

Oceanside to Outsource Management of Its $450 Million Portfolio

Oceanside City Hall / Photo by Megan Wood

Oceanside is hiring an outside firm to manage its $450 million portfolio after the city’s previous treasury manager, Steve Hodges, resigned last month.

After a nationwide search yielded no qualified candidates, the city chose San Diego-based firm Chandler Asset Management. The city council is expected to approve the change at its Dec. 21 meeting, the Union-Tribune reported.

The move comes after a controversial few months for the city’s treasury department sparked by explosive allegations brought forward by Hodges against City Treasurer Victor Roy.

Hodges accused Roy of a slew of things including mishandling the city’s investments. An internal investigation revealed that three of the several allegations made by Hodges were sustained.

During our investigation, Voice of San Diego uncovered that Hodges had a tendency of complaining about colleagues and public agency employers in the past resulting in massive payouts.

MAD About Antique Lamp Replacement

The Union-Tribune reports that Kensington residents are at odds with a city plan to remove and replace 50 antique streetlamps. The new lamps would look similar to the originals (some which are more than 70 years old) and cost $12,000 a piece.

A residential street in the Kensington neighborhood. / File photo by Sam Hodgson

Residents want the city to retrofit the originals instead.

In 2014, residents agreed to pay a special assessment on their properties to create a maintenance assessment district (MAD) dedicated to neighborhood improvements and more importantly, to preserve the antique lamps. The campaign to create that MAD specifically focused on residents’ dissatisfaction with street lights chosen by the city, which one person described as “ugly.”

Residents told the U-T that they were in the dark about the city’s plan for new streetlamps. City officials said community groups and maintenance assessment district members were told back in 2020.

In Other News

A Union-Tribune profile on Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas details the impact she had on the city and on other Latina politicians as the first Latina mayor in San Diego County history. Casillas Salas is now termed out after eight years as mayor, and she told the U-T, it will be the end of her political career. (Union-Tribune)

The median home price in San Diego has dropped five months in a row, and in the last two months 42 percent of homes have had their prices reduced at least once. Experts say the market is changing because buyers aren’t willing to overpay, resulting in more price reductions. (Union-Tribune)

In a new op-ed for Voice of San Diego, former affordable housing planner David Harris and professor emeritus in city planning at SDSU Nico Calavita discuss a new apartment project being considered in La Mesa. The proposed project is a market-rate development only and doesn’t include affordable units. They conclude that inclusionary housing is necessary because the crisis in California is not just a housing crisis, but an affordable housing crisis. (Voice of San Diego)

Sea lions are taking over the docks at the Oceanside Harbor. Boat owners are seeing an increase of sea lions after the Encina power plant in Carlsbad was decommissioned and the giant floats that were part of the power plant were removed, displacing the sea lions. Now, many of them have settled at the harbor, which isn’t so good for the boats. (KPBS)

The Morning Report was written by Jakob McWhinney, Tigist Layne and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.