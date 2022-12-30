There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing.

All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need shelter in North County don’t have access to any.

Service providers say they will need more funding and more resources to keep up with the increasing number of homeless people. Without more funding and support from North County cities and the county, they fear they won’t be able to open more shelters and maintain their existing shelters.

Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services, which operates one of the shelters in North County, breaks down what Interfaith and its fellow service providers need to be able to respond more effectively.

Read the full story here.

ICYMI: Our reporters pulled together some of the most interesting stories, lessons and takeaways from their reporting in 2022. Read our What We Learned This Year series here.

This Year’s Great Journalism About San Diego

Marcos Arellano in his Impala convertible at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan on Oct. 16, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

The news business has shrunk over the past couple of decades, but there are still dozens of journalists whose job is to uncover hidden truths about San Diego.

Voice of San Diego contributor Randy Dotinga pulled together some of our favorite journalism about San Diego from other publications. These local and national journalists worked hard to uncover abuse, scandals, stories of addiction and institutional failures.

Here’s a look at some of their best work from 2022.

Our best: Earlier this week Dotinga rounded up our reporters’ favorite stories from 2022. Read those here. And our Ariana Drehsler pulled together the best photojournalism captured this year by staff and freelance photographers. Check that out here.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Tigist Layne and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.