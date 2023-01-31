On Monday, reporters Will Huntsberry and Jesse Marx published a story about Republicans dying at significantly higher rates than Democrats during the post-vaccine era.

Now, in a new piece, Huntsberry lays out how they did it.

“I don’t think I ever cried, but I came close,” Huntsberry writes.

Voice reporters logged roughly 6,400 Covid death certificates over the course of many months. The challenge was to then match those death certificates to San Diego County’s voter roll, which contains roughly 1.9 million rows of data.

Finding exact matches of name and birthdate was easy enough. But Huntsberry and Marx knew they also needed to look for near matches in order to account for errors in data entry in the Covid and voter records.

They were forced to learn a programming language called R, in order to search for those near matches. After many wild shouts of anger and triumph, many computer crashes and endless Youtube tutorials, they eventually did it.

Read how they did it here.

Border Report: Cross-Border Projects to Watch

Vehicles wait in line at the Mexico-Unites States border to leave Tijuana, Mexico, and enter the United States on Dec. 21, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

After a short hiatus, Voice of San Diego contributor Sandra Dibble is back with a roundup of U.S.-Mexico border projects she’s keeping an eye on this year. (If you’re not already subscribed to her bi-weekly border roundup, you can do that here.)

In the latest Border Report, Dibble writes that in the decades she has covered the border region, she has seen cross-border projects come and go. Right now, she’s especially interested in four projects that promise to move the regions forward by addressing border sewage, travel and more.

But as Dibble writes, “binational collaboration can be a difficult, slow-moving process with many moving parts. So many factors are at play: changing political administrations, shifting economic realities, lawsuits by angry investors.” She checks in on where each project stands.

Read the Border Report here.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and Tigist Layne. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.