California isn’t getting along with other Western states that use drought-stricken Colorado River water.

In a nutshell, California told the federal government this week that it has already committed to reducing its use of the river last year, beyond what it’s legally obligated to do, and the other users should have to make up the rest. The other six states – Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah – said California is the biggest user so it should shoulder the biggest cut.

The result of such an impasse could be legal battles between states in the courts as the federal government approaches a Spring deadline to come up with short-term measures to keep the river running.

San Diego Community College District Schools Could Soon Host a Trifecta of Bachelor’s Degrees

Miramar College recently submitted a proposal to develop a bachelor’s degree in public safety management. If approved, it would mean that all three for-credit colleges in the San Diego Community College District offer a bachelor’s degree.

The degree would build off existing certificate programs and associate degrees the college has in firefighting, emergency medical response and law enforcement.

Miramar officials are confident the degree doesn’t represent a duplication of existing degrees at California public four-year universities – something prohibited by the state law that opened the door for bachelor’s degrees at community colleges in the first place.

Something to keep in mind: Miramar’s degree may face opposition from the California State University system, which already offers degrees related to fire science at multiple campuses. Though the CSUs lifted objections to San Diego City College’s cyberdefense and analysis degree – allowing it to be approved by the California Community Colleges’ board of governors in December – Feather River College’s proposed degree in ecosystem restoration and applied fire management is still mired in objections.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner resumes weekend service beginning Saturday since it suspended service Sept. 30 when part of the coastal bluff holding the tracks collapsed near San Clemente. (Union Tribune)

Money that comes from power plants buying permits to emit carbon pollution – called climate credits – will be redistributed to California residents early this year to ease the shock on pocketbooks after the price of gas skyrocketed in January. (NBC 7)

Theft victims can view and recover stolen property collected by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department during a public viewing on Friday and Saturday. (Fox 5)

Expect more strange booms ringing throughout the county as Camp Pendleton finishes overnight live fire exercises through Feb. 5. (Fox 5)

