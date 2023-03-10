Business and industry leaders in San Diego pushed back on a new scoring system that shows the City Council how to prioritize climate action.

The City Council Environment Committee unanimously passed the policy onto the full Council on Thursday. But not without members of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and others insisting climate impacts on jobs and economy be valued more than they currently are.

How it works: This new scoring system weighs 190 different climate actions the city must take to reach net zero emissions by 2035, the goal of Mayor Todd Gloria’s Climate Action Plan 2.0.

Greenhouse gas emissions are weighed as most important within the system, therefore actions like decarbonizing buildings shake out as a top priority for council members.

There are other metrics weighing climate actions against each other, like impact on equity or air quality.

Councilman Raul Campillo said the new scoring system is not the only tool councilmembers would use to rank climate action.

How we got here: The production of this scoring system coincided with publication of a climate action timeline by the mayor’s office. The city of San Diego would have to come up with $30 million in new money for the next five fiscal years to begin or expand any of these greenhouse gas-reducing climate actions the scoring system would weigh.

Read more here.

Another Onslaught of Sewage Heads for the Pacific Ocean at the Border

Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach on Jan. 15, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Since a major sewage pipe in Tijuana broke in August, an international wastewater treatment plant on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border has been treating more sewage than it was built to handle.

That excess sewage flow overwhelmed tanks where solids, sediment and trash that the sewage often brings along settle out from liquids. Those tanks now aren’t operating, according to Morgan Rogers, area operations manager for the International Boundary and Water Commission which manages that plant.

That means the plant can’t clean the sewage to the degree it normally could before sending that treated water into the Pacific Ocean.

Rogers said he hopes to return those tanks back to full operation within four weeks, but they all won’t fully be back online until June.

In Other News