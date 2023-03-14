San Diego’s probably done enough math to figure out how to reduce greenhouse gases from the local economy. Not only has the city taken stock of 190 things the City Council and mayor should fund to combat climate change, it’s shuffled and re-shuffled those things by various priorities, like equity, impact on jobs and economy and public health.

But not until the Independent Budget Analysts Office stepped were those priorities valued by their ability to reduce greenhouse gases above all else.

The results are pretty much the same, though. The city’s biggest commitment is to cut emissions by decarbonizing buildings. So that’s what the city should do first, its own analysts say.

Read more here.

Want more environment coverage? Keep up with the latest environment news by subscribing to the Environment Report. Click here to get it in your inbox.

Effort to Repeal Cruising Ban in National City Is Back, Again

Members of the United Lowrider Coalition near the El Super parking lot in National City on Oct. 16, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

National City’s leaders say they are ready to start up discussions around the city’s more than 30-year-old ban on car cruising.

The Union-Tribune reports that the City Council agreed to hold a discussion in April.

Why now? Advocates have spent years trying to get the city to lift its ban, but discussions have mostly centered on concerns over large organized events, as we wrote in October. A dispute over a large event last year stalled conversations about lifting the ban, and created tension between advocates and then-mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Other options to lift the ban: Assemblyman David Alvarez introduced a bill last month that would prevent cities from having such bans in the first place. The bill passed its first committee review and is now headed to the Assembly Local Government Committee.

Let’s Chat About Schools

Children participate in an activity at Blossom Valley Elementary School in El Cajon on Nov. 28, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Our reporters and editors will be at the City Heights/Weingart Library today at 6 p.m. to chat about the 2023 Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools. RSVP here.

The Schools Guide helps families make informed decisions for their children’s education by providing school performance data in an easy-to-use format and articles on much more.

If you haven’t already, download the guide for free here.

ICYMI: Education reporter Jakob McWhinney’s latest story reveals that many schools with the highest chronic absenteeism rates are located south of Interstate 8 and at least seven are in the 92113 ZIP code, which stretches from the neighborhoods of Barrio Logan to Lincoln Park.

Read his story here. And if you are a parent in that ZIP code and would like to connect with McWhinney, you can reach him at jakob.mcwhinney@voiceofsandiego.org.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Tigist Layne.