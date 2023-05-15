There are no plaques, statutes or schools named in commemoration of the community Bob Braswell lived in during the early 1950s. Frontier was a thriving, diverse community, but it has over time been forgotten by San Diego at large.

The federal government built Frontier to house military workers during a crushing housing crisis, writes Andrew Keatts. This was a decade before Braswell’s family arrived.

The community doesn’t exist anymore. The city of San Diego bulldozed it in the mid-1960s, and in its place, built the San Diego Sports Arena.

Keatts spoke with former residents of Frontier as the city is now trying, desperately, to again build a community there. The generation that remembers it is getting smaller all the time.

Read the story of Frontier’s residents here.

Data Stolen in Cyber Attack May Have Included Student Medical Records

Kindergarten students listen to themselves read during a class assignment at Spreckels Elementary school in University City on April 24, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

San Diego Unified officials discovered a data breach last fall, but at the time, they released few details about what was stolen. Now, we have a better idea.

Will Huntsberry obtained a letter that revealed children’s medical information was involved in the cyber attack.

“We reviewed the files that were taken and determined that the stolen data may include your child’s name and medical information,” wrote Dennis Monahan, the district’s director of risk services, in a May 4 letter.

It’s unclear what type of medical information was stolen and how many students were impacted.

Read the full story here.

Politics Report: It’s Major League Soccer Week

This week, a massive deal is set to be announced: Major League Soccer, at long last, is coming to San Diego and they’ll play at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Politics Report has pulled some interesting tidbits about what this means for San Diego Loyal, a team that has been in San Diego for a while and that once had plans to play at the Snap.

Plus: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria changed his mind on a topic our editors have discussed at length … offering up safe campsites to homeless San Diegans. Scott Lewis reflects on that change.

Read the Politics Report here.

Live! From Whistle Stop Bar

Whistle Stop Bar in Greater Golden Hill on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

For the recording of the latest episode, our hosts visited a familiar homey establishment that has long been the heart of our live podcast shows. In front of a sold out crowd packed into Whistle Stop Bar, our hosts spoke to National City Councilman Marcus Bush and Ricardo Campos, president of the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club.

They discussed homelessness, lowriders and more. Listen to the full episode here.

Interested in hosting or sponsoring our next Brews & News: Voice of San Diego Live Podcasts? Reach out to our director of development, Ashley Rodriguez at ashley@vosd.org.

Meet Abdul, San Diego’s ‘Homeless Mayor’

“The homeless mayor of San Diego,” some people call him.

That’s a line from an incredible New York Times story published this weekend about Abdul Curry.

Reading about homelessness can be hard; stories often rely on stereotypes (see: addiction) or tropes (see: addict made good) but Abdul’s story is told in detail so vivid that it manages to communicate new ideas and emotions about what it means to be homeless in this city.

Read it here.

In Other News

KPBS reports that hundreds of asylum seekers are stuck in “limbo” or an area between two border walls as they wait to be processed by immigration officials.

ICYMI: This week’s Cup of Chisme breaks down why Mayor Todd Gloria changed his mind on safe campsites. Plus, a National City Councilman offers a take on why the city finally lifted its ban on car cruising. Read it here.

This week’s Cup of Chisme breaks down why Mayor Todd Gloria changed his mind on safe campsites. Plus, a National City Councilman offers a take on why the city finally lifted its ban on car cruising. Read it here. Housing commissioners voted Friday to apply for $23 million in state Homekey funds to acquire a 64-unit hotel in the Midway District and a 13-unit apartment complex in Ocean Beach to house formerly homeless people.The agency is still eyeing three Extended Stay America hotels and may seek additional state funds to pursue those projects.

The Union-Tribune reports that Police Chief David Nisleit wants more city cash for recruiting efforts amid a police staffing shortage. We dug into the police department’s staffing crisis this spring.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Andrew Keatts, Will Huntsberry and Lisa Halverstadt.