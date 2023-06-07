Yesterday, our Lisa Halverstadt wrote about East Village’s history as the epicenter of homelessness in the region and what a proposed homeless camping ban could mean for homeless and housed residents there.

So what does the controversial ordinance mean for other neighborhoods?

In her latest story, Halverstadt reports that an ordinance calling for homeless camps to be barred in certain areas at all times – and throughout the city when shelter is available – could cause more frequent and sustained moves into neighborhoods both near and far from downtown without the public restrooms, services and other resources that unhoused residents cluster around.

More on homelessness-related enforcement: Last fall, Halverstadt did a deep dive on what happened after Mayor Todd Gloria ordered stepped-up enforcement downtown.

Meanwhile in Poway… CBS 8 reported that the Poway City Council was set to consider its own encampment ban Tuesday night. The outlet noted that leaders in the North County city “believe San Diego’s decision could lead to a growing number of homeless people migrating to other cities.”

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness sent a letter to the mayor and City Council urging them not to proceed.

Mapping Shows Camping Ban Would Blanket Much of Downtown

View of downtown on May 12, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

The encampment ban pushed by downtown City Councilman Stephen Whitburn and Gloria could have a massive impact on homelessness in the area – and as Halverstadt reported, in areas outside downtown too.

To put into perspective where homeless people won’t be allowed to camp on city sidewalks and public spaces, we created a map. The map, created by Nate John, is focused on downtown and the neighborhoods that surround it. It highlights the significant impact the ordinance could have on both housed and homelessness residents.

How to use it: The areas highlighted in purple are those that people will be barred from camping even when shelter isn’t available. They include within two blocks of shelters and schools, and in parks and along major transit hubs. You can click on a highlighted area to call up a tab with more information on the reason it’s included. We have photos for some spaces to give you an idea of what the area looks like now.

Pay attention to … the areas that are not highlighted. It’s an indication of where unhoused residents could choose to relocate. That’s because the proposed ordinance bans camping on all public property when shelter is available – and as Halverstadt has previously reported, shelter often isn’t available.

Los Angeles Water Authority Tries to Flex on San Diego

San Diego’s Local Agency Formation Commission decided to delay a crucial vote on whether Fallbrook and Rainbow water districts could leave San Diego County Water Authority on June 5, 2023. / MacKenzie Elmer

Two farming communities in North County have been trying for years to break away from the San Diego County Water Authority. That process was nearing the finish line. But now, at the 11th hour, a leader at the Los Angeles-based water authority is insisting it has power to approve or scuttle the deal, writes MacKenzie Elmer.

The communities of Rainbow and Fallbrook were set to have a hearing before a San Diego governing board on Monday, which would have had decided whether they could leave the local water authority. But that hearing was delayed following a letter from the chair of LA-based Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

“I must assert our board’s prerogative to approve any service change,” the chair wrote.

The former general manager for the Met had already weighed in, saying it didn’t have to do anything.

In Other News

Employees at Kaiser Zion Medical Center are demanding that hospital leaders suspend surgeries at the Grantville hospital. Their concerns are related to what employees say are contaminated trays that hold surgical instruments. Hospital management admitted there was an “isolated issue” but there are no plans to pause surgeries. (Union-Tribune)

The U-T also reports that a familiar face will temporarily lead the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. Dr. Eric McDonald will serve in that capacity into the new year. This is the second top position the county needs to fill, as we reported.

The city of San Diego is holding a community workshop to collect ideas from residents about what to do to renew the Ocean Beach pier. That will happen on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center. The city is working toward a long-term solution for the 56-year-old pier. (NBC 7)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, Will Huntsberry, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and MacKenzie Elmer. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.