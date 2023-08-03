Earlier this year, San Diego Unified touted a resolution the board passed to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

There was just one problem: the resolution doesn’t account for almost half of its emissions that come from millions of car trips by commuters. That includes trips to and from school made by staff, students and parents.

Voice of San Diego’s MacKenzie Elmer and Jakob McWhinney report that the district only plans to get rid of around 28,400 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in its “net zero commitment.”

Instead of zeroing out that lion’s share of emissions, the district has settled on tackling the “low-hanging fruit” by switching power sources to San Diego Community Power’s 100 percent renewable energy sources.

And while a robust busing program could help the district start to take on the transportation problem, its drastically cut service over the past decade.

Read the whole story here.

So, Where Exactly Did San Diego Unified’s Buses go?

Since 2010, the district has drastically slashed its transportation program, Jakob McWhinney writes in the latest The Learning Curve. It now has half the bus routes it did back then, and only one third of the riders.

The district’s take: It attributes the cutbacks to funding, but another pressure may have contributed – the district’s shift away from the busing programs meant to integrate racially segregated schools.

For decades, buses tended to transport majority brown and black students out of their often poorer neighborhoods and to schools in whiter, more affluent areas. But now, San Diego Unified plans to expand its transportation options, and this time the buses will be driving kids to their local schools instead of away from them.

Buoyed by state and potential federal dollars, San Diego Unified will over the next five years be rolling out more of what it calls “neighborhood shuttles” initially aimed at the same schools kids were previously shuttled out of.

Read the whole story here.

Something New

Song of the Week: On Thursdays we’re going to include a song from a local artist in the Morning Report to power you through to the oasis of the coming weekend. These will be curated by our in-house music lover, Jakob McWhinney.

Jackie Mendoza, “Seahorse”: Chula Vista/Tijuana songwriter Jackie Mendoza specializes in eclectic, infectious and danceable electronic pop. “Seahorse,” with its effervescent synths and spaced-out vocals is a perfect example of her ability to blend texture and melody. But the real reason I chose this underwater gem is because it feels like a sonic dip in some cool, cool water – a perfect refresher as we stare down the barrel of another hot, sweaty summer.

If you like what you hear, you can catch Mendoza at Soda Bar tomorrow night.

Do you have a “Song of the Week” suggestion? Shoot us an email and a sentence or two about why you’ve been bumping this song lately. Friendly reminder: all songs should be by local artists!

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jakob McWhinney. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.