Back in June, North County reporter Tigist Layne revealed that Palomar Health saw its operations income plunge by about $33 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Though Diane Hansen, the district’s CEO, initially waved off those concerns, she eventually admitted its financials had taken a dip. All would be well soon, though, she said.

Hansen said fiscal year 2024 would be the health district’s comeback year. She projected its operations income would soar from $9 million to $55 million, saying it would be “the best year this organization has ever had.” But so far things aren’t great, writes Layne.

According to financial reports, the district finished the first fiscal quarter of 2024 with -$11.8 million net operating income. That’s nearly $25 million less than what it had expected. The shortfall also saw the district’s cash reserves drop by about $80 million from last fiscal year.

Palomar isn’t alone in its struggles. Hospitals across the country have faced financial headwinds, prompting some layoffs, mergers and acquisitions. The health district’s financial challenges also may not be through. Its longtime partnership with Kaiser Permanente, which opened its own medical center down the block, is set to expire late next year. That could mean Palomar loses out on thousands of Kaiser patients who used to seek care at its hospitals.

Read the full story here.

Hope for Lower Energy Bills on the Horizon

Last January and due to a confluence of stressors, the price of natural gas shot up 117 percent in one month and San Diegans freaked out.

San Diego Gas and Electric told the Union-Tribune’s energy reporter this week that natural gas prices should hold steady into the New Year this time around.

And, electricity bills are slated to drop slightly. An average customer can expect a slight drop that amounts to about $5 in January compared to December. Higher electricity demand from vehicles and all-electric appliances in homes means the costs to support the region’s expensive utilities put a downward pressure on costs for the customer, the utility said.

Any drop in energy prices is welcome news for San Diegans, who have paid the highest electricity rates in the nation, as Voice of San Diego reported.

Barbara Boswell of Clean Energy Alliance told the Union-Tribune that public power customers will reap those savings as well.

In Other News

The State of California – the fifth largest economy in the world – faces a record $68 billion budget deficit, according to legislative analysts. It’s now more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money meaning fewer home purchases and fewer businesses hiring workers. That’s led to lower tax collections by the state, reports the Associated Press. Plus, the state allowed tax filings to come in later than normal after a series of bad winter storms. That meant the Legislature had to come up with a budget without knowing how much money the state had to spend. Turns out, they made a pretty bad guess.

The city of El Cajon filed a lawsuit against former councilmember Bessmon “Ben” Kalosho for code violations at one of his properties operated as a short-term rental. (NBC 7)

The San Diego Zoo let the daughter of the actor who played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad” name a baby giraffe. So there’s that. (NBC 7)

A veteran San Diego Police Department Sergeant appointed to the statewide Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training was previously determined to have committed sexual harassment by hanging a sexually explicit patch in his workstation. (Union-Tribune)

The Santee Drive-In Theatre is closing for good at the end of this month. The 65-year old drive-in theatre, one of only two remaining in the county, will be replaced by a 300,000 square-foot warehouse. (CBS 8)

The Morning Report was written by Jakob McWhinney and MacKenzie Elmer. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.