A couple of months ago, word started spreading that another neighborhood dive bar had been sold. The buyers? Two barmen formerly of the Consortium Holdings world.

Gilly’s, a hole in the wall in North Park (technically University Heights), had been around since 1968. As news of the buyout got around, the consensus was that the beloved dive bar known and loved by its regulars would probably cease to exist.

That’s what happened to Bar Pink – a North Park dive bar that was bought out by Consortium and turned into a “hipster Disneyland,” as our Will Huntsberry calls it. Bar Pink became Part Time Lover last year, and it’s safe to say that everything about it has changed.

After Huntsberry first reported on the Gilly’s news a couple of weeks ago, he visited the bar – now called Gilly’s House of Cocktails – to try to end the beef. He wrote about his experiences inside the new Gilly’s and his conversations with its new owners.

At first glance, it has stayed mostly the same, Huntsberry writes, but there are a few notable changes that make him wonder about its future. Its new owners are adamant that they want to keep it divey and affordable. Only time will tell.

Mayor Gloria’s Controversial Housing Package Is Back at Council

A multifamily housing project in North Park on Nov. 17, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

The San Diego City Council will vote today for a second time on a set of housing reforms proposed by Mayor Todd Gloria. The council voted down Gloria’s Housing Action Package 2.0 last month because of a couple controversial details – one of which Voice of San Diego first reported on in October.

Some background: Under San Diego’s current Complete Communities program, developers can build much larger projects than zoning would otherwise allow as long as they also build a certain number of low-income units on the same site as the market-rate units.

But one of the most contentious pieces of Gloria’s proposed package would allow developers to build their mandated affordable units on a completely different site.

The Council voted down the package last month based on concerns that this change would concentrate poverty and worsen segregation.

The package is scheduled for a second council vote later today, with some possible changes and amendments.

City Council Future Could Hinge on This Race

The San Diego City Council has nine Democrats and no Republicans but, as we saw last week, it’s anything but harmonious. A bare majority of it re-elected Sean Elo-Rivera to another one-year term as Council president. And that only came because former Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe stayed to make sure she cast a vote.

The four Council members who voted against him had a long list of grievances and clearly signaled they want him out. They may get their chance if the race to replace Montgomery Steppe goes their way. But it’s going to be intense.

The news: Montgomery Steppe’s former chief of staff, Henry Foster III, announced Monday that he’s officially running for the seat. She’ll support him.

But the mayor has his own favored candidate in the race, his director of boards and commissions, Chida Rebecca Warren-Darby. If Warren-Darby wins, the City Council leadership could flip next year. Civil rights activist Rev. Shane Harris is also running.

A special election will be paired with the March 5 California primary. As it is a special election, one of them could win with a majority of voter support in the primary. If none get a majority, a runoff will have to occur in the summer.

The Fin Whale’s Next Life

Juvenile fin whale washed ashore south of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Dec. 10, 2023. / Ella Bea Kim

Beachgoers were shocked Sunday to find a 52-foot female fin whale dead on the sand.

Many stood by and watched as a small bulldozer pushed the carcass and lifeguards towed it 1.2 miles offshore. Our MacKenzie Elmer writes that the whale will become a “whale fall” – an instant ecosystem spurred by a feeding frenzy on her 8,000-pound carcass. It can sustain marine organisms for months. Then, her skeleton can house a rich community of invertebrates and microbes for decades.

It’s likely we will never know what killed her, Elmer writes, but tissue samples from the whale will help genetic studies.

VOSD Happy Hour Podcast

We’re at it again!

Our VOSD Podcast crew invited two special guests for drinks and vibes. USA Today reporter (and Voice alum) Will Carless and local entrepreneur, brewer and podcaster, Steve Garcia of Emo Brown, each brought a story to share.

From lost rodents, to murder mystery and a front-row view of Jan. 6, we’ve got plenty for everyone.

Listen to the full episode here or wherever you get your pod.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Tigist Layne and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.