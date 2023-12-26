The state isn’t messing around when it comes to ensuring small cities are following its housing mandates.

In the first of a series of stories we’re rolling out this week looking back at What We Learned This Year, our Tigist Layne reviews state officials’ efforts in 2023 to step up their enforcement of state housing laws after years of attempts by small cities to sidestep their state-set obligations.

Layne recounts how Coronado, arguably one of the foremost violators of the state’s affordable housing law until recently, fell into line and how Encinitas, once a “brazen violator,” has shifted its approach following a warning letter from the state attorney general.

She also explains a controversial state housing law called the builder’s remedy that has inspired statewide buzz about its potential impact – and what state officials’ related legal action over a Los Angeles County project could mean for Del Mar.

Read the full story.

Politics Report: 12 Days of Politics

In the spirit of a song his kids hate, our Scott Lewis rounded up 12 Days in San Diego Politics in 2023 that changed our region.

From a surprising announcement that turned into a scandal to resignations and indictments. It was a year of big changes that will continue to affect our public affairs for many years to come.

Read the Politics Report here.

2023 in Photos: From the Street to an Underground Rave

A woman feeds seagulls early morning in downtown on Jan. 26, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Speaking of looking back at the year, Voice photojournalist Ariana Drehsler rounded up some of her favorite photos from 2023.

She covered our region’s homelessness crisis, big storms, underground raves and life in San Diego. View the photos of the year here.

Special VOSD Podcast: Interview with Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe

San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe during Voice of San Diego’s podcast in downtown on Dec. 11, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

What better way to mark San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe’s first week in her new role than with a one-on-one interview on our podcast?

She joined our Andrea Lopez-Villafaña in the VOSD pod studio to chat about her time on the San Diego City Council and the wild last day where her vote helped Sean Elo-Rivera secure the Council President role. They also talked about big votes at the county and her plans for the year ahead.

Listen to the full episode here.

In Other News

Major California companies and government agencies are using a toxic waste recycling plant in Tecate to get rid of their own waste across state borders. This practice is having dangerous effects on the health of communities surrounding it. (CalMatters)

A new population forecast by SANDAG shows that San Diego’s population will rise up to 3.4 million in 2042 but then drop. To learn more about changes to population, read the story here. (Union-Tribune)

Coastal Roots Farm is helping fight food insecurity by managing a pay-what-you-can farm stand in Encinitas. (NBC 7)

Local veterinarian and 2023 CNN Hero of the Year, Dr. Kwane Stewart received a $90,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation. (KPBS)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, Hannah Ramirez and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.