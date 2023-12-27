The pandemic forced changes big and small on all educational institutions, but few systems endured the stress exerted on California’s community colleges. While public K-12 schools saw a slight dip in enrollment during the years of pandemic virtual education, for example, community colleges were clobbered. During the pandemic, the system lost over 400,000 students, dropping to its lowest level of enrollment in about 30 years.

For our What We Learned This Year series, education reporter Jakob McWhiney writes that faced with those monumental headwinds, community colleges have worked to adapt. Some of the changes were in motion even before the pandemic, like the creation of new bachelor’s degrees at schools that once only offered associate’s degrees and certifications. Others arose precisely because of the enrollment strain, like creating more flexible pathways to earning a degree.

For officials, current and former, the changes all boil down to one thing: meeting students where they’re at.

What We Learned This Year About Food Waste

A green bin filled with yard waste on Jan. 18, 2023. / Ariana Drehsler

It was an exciting day at the Voice San Diego headquarters when some of us received our shiny new green bins and little pails for organic waste. The new bin was all part of a state requirement to divert food waste from landfills.

We were excited to try something new, and dispose of all our banana peels, meat bones and coffee grinds into the green bins instead of a trash can. But we ran into plenty of issues, and so did many others.

For our What We Learned This Year series, our MacKenzie Elmer explains how San Diego rolled out its food waste program and why the city faced some obstacles.

What We Learned This Year is a reporting series about some of the biggest stories of 2023.

2023’s Songs of the Week

Teenagers and young adults gathered late at night dancing the night away to electronic dance music (EDM) inside a tunnel in San Diego. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

In the words of the immortal Rodney Dangerfield, San Diego “don’t get no respect.” That’s especially true when it comes to the arts. The bright lights of Los Angeles often drown out the potential homegrown talent. At a certain point, most people who are seriously trying to make it pack it up and move north.

That didn’t sit right with us at Voice. So, over the past four months, we’ve tried to shine a little light on some excellent San Diego area artists. Each week, we’ve injected a Morning Report with a “Song of the Week,” from a new local. We hope you’ve enjoyed the selections, and if you haven’t maybe keep it to yourself so as not to hurt our feelings. Regardless, we hope we’ve introduced you to at least one artist (or song) that’s stuck with you.

For your listening (and reading) pleasure, we’ve compiled every “Song of the Week,” here. Dig in! You can also press play on the YouTube playlist included and let the waves of homegrown sonic goodness carry you away.

As we enter the new year, I’ll be on the lookout for new sounds to showcase, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

One More Song of the Week

San Diego’s never really been known as a hotspot for hip hop, nevertheless, it’s spawned its fair share of talent, even if it’s gone somewhat unrecognized. Rapper Ric Scales is a perfect example. For nearly two decades, the rapper has been releasing music and throwing events, like the monthly “Slappin’ Hands,” at Til Two, which showcases local artists. Scales is perhaps best known for his freestyle prowess, which he’s proven both in local competitions and in feature spots in cyphers.

Ric Scales, “Like That”: Scales’ recent single, “Like That,” showcases the rapper’s silky, natural flow and ability to craft a tight hook. The track’s set over an equally silky beat produced by fellow San Diegan DJ Root that features a bouncing bassline, tinkling keys and a hypnotic flute. But despite all the silk, the track is a biting takedown of those who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. “Why these impostors never got impostor syndrome? Is it naivete or is it overoptimism?” Scales raps over a warping synth bassline.

Like what you hear? Check out Ric Scales at Music Box on Friday, Dec. 29.

Do you have a “Song of the Week” suggestion? Shoot us an email and a sentence or two about why you’ve been bumping this song lately. Friendly reminder: all songs should be by local artists!

In Other News

