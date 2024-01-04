The pandemic and its aftermath have been boom years for schools. An influx of state and federal cash have meant that district coffers are flush.

Some people disagree about exactly how to think of this pandemic-era money. Some see it as a windfall. One school official, however, said it’s not so much a windfall, as what school districts should have been getting all along.

Either way, in 2024 school districts like San Diego Unified are about to have to grapple with seriously diminished bank accounts, as our Jakob McWhinney reports.

Several factors compound the disappearing Covid-era funds. First, the state is dealing with a much larger than anticipated revenue shortfall. Second, districts are experiencing intense chronic absenteeism that also reduces the money coming in.

The deficits in San Diego Unified’s future may lead to some very difficult decisions. Roughly, 90 percent of the district’s budget is spent on people. It’s hard to imagine, without a miraculous influx of money, that at least some layoffs won’t be in the district’s future.

One school board member said he thinks the district can get back in the black “without resorting to the kinds of layoffs they’ve had to turn to in past years or taking an ax to impactful programs.”

North County Report: What to Expect in 2024

The San Diego Coaster in Del Mar on Jan. 2, 2024. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

In her North County Report, our Tigist Layne lays out her vision for what to expect in North County in 2024.

Escondido, for instance, has a lot on its plate. The city is staring down multi-million-dollar budget deficits for the next 15 years. The question of how to balance the budget will be big in 2024.

One option for plugging the gap is a citywide sales tax. That has come up twice before — and failed. But a citizens’ coalition will begin collecting signatures later this month to try to bring the idea back to the ballot box.

Don’t forget about underground trains. The train tracks that run along Del Mar’s bluffs are notoriously prone to closure, because of the crumbling cliffs. Officials want to move the tracks underground, but haven’t yet decided on a location. Will officials be able to move the ball forward in 2024?

Layne also has her eye on everything from homelessness to cannabis.

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.