We’re gearing up for the State of the City address. Next week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will take the Balboa Theatre stage to explain his vision for the city. So this week, VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney reviewed the last address and make predictions for this year. Dust off those BINGO cards.

As homelessness is the single biggest issue for the city, we know that’s coming up. Lopez-Villafaña, though, bets that Gloria will address SB 43. That’s the state law to expand definitions and use of conservatorship. The Board of Supervisors voted in December to delay implementation.

Lewis is thinking sales tax. Gloria and San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo are pushing a one-cent sales tax increase to support unspecified city operations — a hard sell. Can Gloria turn another cost of living increase into a splashy, applause-worthy line?

McWhinney wants to hear more about Gloria’s passion for roads and sidewalks.

We'll be watching the address closely and will have an update in the Morning Report.

Other Talking Points

Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer followed the tale of the dead fin whale. (I’m sorry.) In one of our most popular stories in recent history, she conferred with scientists to determine orcas are the most likely culprits. Our crew discussed the clues that point to the most metal marine mammals.

Without formal announcement, the The San Diego Union-Tribune discontinued its Spanish-language publication, Union-Tribune en Español.

Pandemic-era education funding, which kept schools going through unprecedented turmoil, will soon expire. This will blow a big hole in school district budgets. McWhinney shares what school leaders are saying about it.

Producer’s Note: I’m taking your questions. If there’s anything you want to ask the podcast crew — about politics, palm trees, our happy hour episodes or our journalism — you can send me an email or voice memo. It may be featured in the show. Contact me at nate@vosd.org.

