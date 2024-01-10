Nearly a year after Nathan Fletcher resigned from the County Board of Supervisors following allegations of sexual harassment and assault, new accusations against the former rising political star have emerged.

CBS 8 reports that in a tort claim, UC San Diego professor Juli Beth Hinds claims that in the days after a former MTS employee filed a lawsuit against Fletcher, a student approached her to report she’d been on the receiving end of “harassing conduct,” by Fletcher. For about a decade, Fletcher taught political science at UCSD.

Hinds ultimately filed a Title IX complaint reporting Fletcher’s alleged harassment of her student in early April. According to her tort claim, that’s when the trouble started. In the weeks after filing the complaint, Hinds alleges the county retaliated by ending contracts it had with her outside consulting business. Hinds is seeking about $280,000 to recover what she says are lost wages.

County Supes to Pursue New Facility for Homeless Residents

County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to invest $8 million into a new recuperative care facility for homeless San Diegans with health issues and $13 million in one-time payments to help county workers cover spiking health care costs.

As the Union-Tribune reported earlier this month, the county plans to pull cash from $80 million in remaining federal stimulus dollars that the board previously set aside for upfront investments that it might sustain with future revenue or leverage with other funding sources. Supervisors plan to review proposals for the remaining $46 million in the fund next month.

Going into Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer also proposed that the county invest $24 million to help expand the region’s behavioral health workforce, among other recommendations. The board opted against proceeding with that pitch Tuesday but directed county staff to prioritize behavioral health workforce investments in next month’s discussion.

In other behavioral health news: The San Diego City Council unanimously approved a resolution backing a statewide March ballot measure aiming to deliver thousands of new behavioral health beds statewide. The resolution called on county supervisors to formally back Proposition 1 too. Tuesday’s vote was the latest evidence of local consensus on the need for more beds and the increasing pressure on the county to supply them.

Song of the Week

Scary Pierre, “Tramp”: Sometimes you need a little jolt to the system to make it through the week, and luckily for you, Scary Pierre exists. The band’s sound drifts between dark, gritty punk and exuberant rock and roll, but almost always remains loud and fast. “Tramp,” showcases that penchant for deliciously dark sonic mayhem. Distorted guitars and bass drive the booming track, accented by singer Lucina Mays González’s impassioned screams. It’s a pulse-quickening mixture that leaves you ready to fight through another day.

Like what you hear? Check out Scary Pierre at Casbah on Monday, Jan. 15.

Do you have a “Song of the Week” suggestion? Shoot us an email and a sentence or two about why you’ve been bumping this song lately. Friendly reminder: all songs should be by local artists!

In Other News

