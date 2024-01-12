Imperial Beach has reason to be optimistic its beaches might be saved from sewage pollution in the coming summers.

The Mexican military took over the reconstruction of a Tijuana wastewater treatment plant that’s been broken since at least 2014. Recent research linked the sewage that plant spill in the ocean to summertime illness in southern San Diego.

That plant, called Punta Bandera or San Antonio de los Buenos, is the latest project Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is entrusting to the military to complete. But the country will get a new president in June who could reshuffle Obrador’s priorities.

Still, military representatives said Thursday at a groundbreaking of the plant’s rehabilitation that the new Punta Bandera could be rebuilt by September.

The Latest on the Camping Ban

Mercedes Ortega (left) moves some of her belongings from Commercial and 15th Street to another location in the outskirts of downtown on July 31, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Just over five months after the city’s controversial homeless camping ban took effect, San Diego officials say they have arrested just one person for violating it – twice. As of Jan. 5, police also reported issuing 21 misdemeanor citations and 226 warnings.

Mayor Todd Gloria cheered the impact of the camping ban during his State of the City address on Wednesday night. The ordinance bars setting up camp on public property when shelter is available and in certain sensitive areas such as in parks and near schools even when it’s not.

“We are clearing encampments without widespread arrests,” Gloria said. “Since the ordinance passed in June, only one person has been arrested, but hundreds have accepted shelter.”

Police records show one of that person’s arrests was Oct. 3 near Linda Vista Park and San Diego Cooperative Charter School. Police say they are initially focusing enforcement in parks and near schools.

As Gloria noted Wednesday: A downtown business group’s latest monthly count shows street homelessness downtown and in its outskirts is down 60 percent since it peaked in May. What the census doesn’t reveal is where unsheltered people have relocated outside downtown – or how many have moved into new safe camping sites in Balboa Park now home to more than 500 people.

Not everyone’s happy: Volunteers and outreach workers in downtown and beyond say homeless residents have dispersed more since the city’s camping ban took effect, making it more difficult to help them.

Meanwhile: While police have ramped up enforcement of the camping ban, they’ve continued to crack down on encampments using the city’s encroachment code. Police data shows that from August through mid-December, officers issued 399 citations and made 38 arrests for encroachment, or essentially blocking a sidewalk.

In Other News

KPBS explored the impact of Alden Global Capital’s decision to quietly halt The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Spanish-language weekly.

The Union-Tribune reports that ex-county supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s camp is pushing back against a UC San Diego professor’s allegation of retaliation after she reported a student’s sexual harassment claim.

City News Service delivered the rundown on an upcoming San Diego County pilot program aimed at matching low-income seniors with people who have spare bedrooms.

The Union-Tribune reveals that the California Coastal Commission is finalizing a plan with a 52-acre Mission Bay resort to ensure residents and visitors know they can enjoy its beaches and parking spaces following a $1 million fine for unpermitted development that impeded public access.

City News Service reported on a new San Diego Housing Commission study exploring which communities are more vulnerable to evictions.

The Union-Tribune reports that the San Diego Association of Governments has kicked off its national search to replace now-former CEO Hasan Ikhrata.

Fox 5 reports that king tides are back in San Diego.

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.