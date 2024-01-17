One of the most memorable moments from Mayor Todd Gloria’s State of the City speech last week was his frustration with new loss-prevention measures at Target.

Here’s what he said: “While San Diego hasn’t been hit as hard by these theft rings as other California cities, we’re still paying the price … You shouldn’t have to flag down a Target employee to unlock a plexiglass cabinet just so you can get a tube of toothpaste.”

We wrote about his law and order remarks last week, and among other points he made, he listed his administration’s accomplishments and emphasized that the city’s trajectory was now pointed skyward.

In a new column, Editor-in-Chief Scott Lewis points out that there was one thing missing from the mayor’s speech.

“As much effort as he put into toothpaste-access and the triumphs of his team’s leadership of the city, he didn’t make any similar connections on other things that were dismaying and wrong here,” Lewis writes.

What was the most serious disconnect? Homelessness.

Read Lewis’ column here.

San Diego’s Newly Homeless Continue to Exceed Newly Housed

A homeless encampment on Commercial Street in the East Village on May 23, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

For the 21st month in a row, the number of people becoming homeless in San Diego County outpaced the number moving into homes.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness reports that 1,161 San Diegans became homeless for the first time in December and 749 exited homelessness.

Your regular reminder: Local efforts to combat homelessness aren’t keeping up with the flood of people losing their homes.

Where unsheltered homelessness is up: The Union-Tribune reported that more homeless camps have popped up along the San Diego River since the city’s camping ban took effect. The ordinance allows police to cite people staying in the riverbed even when shelter isn’t available but thus far enforcement has been focused in parks and near schools.

The next tally: The countywide annual homeless census is happening next week. The Task Force told the Union-Tribune it still needs hundreds of volunteers.

Song of the Week

Save for phenoms like, say Taylor Swift, pop superstars aren’t what they used to be anymore. Music is a more fragmented thing, as streaming and global audiences have blown asunder the once more cookie cutter approach both artists (and the record labels who often created them) took in past decades.

Sure, there’s still plenty of cookie cutter pop out there. But instead of trying to create something that appeals to everyone, many artists understand that that’s a fool’s errand and often only results in the most milquetoast version of a song seeing the light of day. That, to me, has allowed pop to take new and interesting forms, incorporating sounds and structures that once would have been anathema to the mainstream. It’s nearly a decade old at this point, but just look at Beyoncé’s incredible 2016 album “Lemonade,” for an example.

Kate Delos Santos, “Dime a Dozen”: I grew up on a mixture of punk and folk, two genres often at odds with modern pop sensibilities. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself evermore enchanted with a hook. That’s what Kate Delos Santos delivers in spades on her 2021 single, “Dime a Dozen.” It’s a seductive, immersive pop and R&B track that showcases De Los Santos’ sugary vocals amidst flourishes of synthesizers. Though not as effusively experimental as the aforementioned “Lemonade,” the track still eschews traditional song structure in a way that makes it feel all the more organic. In the final minute, it gets progressively more chopped and screwed making it all feel like a living, breathing thing beckoning you further in a shadowy cave before you.

Like what you hear? Check out Kate Delos Santos at Soda Bar on Monday, Jan. 22.

Do you have a “Song of the Week” suggestion? Shoot us an email and a sentence or two about why you’ve been bumping this song lately. Friendly reminder: all songs should be by local artists!

In Other News

Assemblymember Chris Ward introduced a new bill that would require the DMV to redevelop its Hillcrest field office and include affordable housing on the 3-acre property. (KPBS)

San Diego’s Mayor currently controls nearly all of the city’s budget process, but the City Council is weighing possible changes that give council members more significant input. (Union-Tribune)

With San Diego’s homeless population getting older, advocates are sounding the alarm about the lack of access to caregivers. (Union-Tribune)

A member of San Diego’s Ethics Commission announced their resignation last week, just two months after the commission had finally filled all its positions for the first time in years. Now, Mayor Todd Gloria will once again have to review a pool of applicants and select nominees, one of whom must be approved by the City Council. (Union-Tribune)

A solar power company has laid off more than 60 San Diego County employees, citing reduced demand due to higher interest rates and new statewide rules that results in less compensation for residents with solar panels. (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.