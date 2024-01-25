San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria made a bold claim during his recent State of the City speech: that under his leadership, the city had reversed the yearslong trend of police officers ditching the department to go work elsewhere.

That would represent a significant change for the San Diego Police Department, which from July 2021 to June 2023 lost 417 officers, 118 of whom went to work for other law enforcement agencies.

Our Lisa Halverstadt fact-checked Gloria’s claim and determined it was mostly true. The city is attracting more experienced officers, but the number of new hires, and those in the hiring pipeline is still very small. Since July, four officers from other agencies have been hired and one former SDPD officer has returned. Eight more officers, half of whom are former SDPD officers, are in the hiring process.

While that number doesn’t seem like much, the department has hired between nine and 14 officers from other agencies each of the last three fiscal years. So, about halfway into the 2023-24 fiscal year, the department is running ahead of its normal count. Don’t break out the champagne yet, though. While officer departures have decreased from recent highs fueled by policies like the Covid vaccine mandate, they’re still higher than they were before the pandemic.

The Learning Curve: Layoffs Aren’t the Only Employment Shakeups Teachers Face

Students enter Hoover High School in City Heights on Nov. 29, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Every year teachers face the possibility of getting moved to a different school.

It’s less dramatic than being laid off, but it still sucks.

For the latest Learning Curve newsletter, our Jakob McWhinney spoke to a teacher who was recently excessed. That’s the term school districts use to describe when teachers are moved from their schools because of low enrollment or funding shortages.

McWhinney writes that while keeping their jobs is likely a relief, it doesn’t mean everything is peachy for excessed teachers.

The Old Central Library Shelter Is Back

Beds at the Old Central Library on Jan. 26, 2023. / File photo by Ariana Drehsler

The old Central Library is sheltering homeless women again.

The city announced that the long-shuttered downtown library – which had served as a shelter for six months last year – reopened on Monday. The National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego is continuing to operate the overnight shelter and to provide other services.

The city’s temporary permit for the facility only allows it to serve as a shelter for six months a year, which means the city will be required to close it again this July unless it seeks an extension or a new permit.

Mayor Todd Gloria wrote in a statement that the city will continue to use the old Central Library as a shelter until it begins redeveloping the site into “additional shelter space and affordable housing.”

The City Council last spring voted to direct city staff to explore development options for the library site. Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan said last week he envisions a 40-story, 400-unit affordable housing complex at the old library site and is hoping San Diegans will help financially support that vision.

The aftermath of the storm: Residents of the city’s 20th and B Street safe sleeping site returned there on Tuesday, a day after a Monday downpour forced the city to evacuate the site. A city spokesman said that the safe campsite “has dried out and been cleaned up.”

More than 200 homeless residents who were evacuated from Alpha Project’s Barrio Logan shelter remain at the Balboa Park Activity Center while the city continues to assess significant damage at the site. Alpha Project CEO Bob McElroy said he’s expecting the shelter to be relocated for weeks given his team’s experience with a 2018 flood he believes caused less damage.

Residents of the Rachel’s Promise women’s shelter in East Village are staying at other Catholic Charities properties following a Monday evacuation. A Housing Commission spokesman said city and housing agency officials are “reviewing alternative options for possible relocation” as the city and the nonprofit continue to assess storm damage.

Meanwhile: The county is still investigating what spurred an illness that sickened about 30 people and four staffers at O Lot, the city’s second safe sleeping site. The Union-Tribune reports that most who got sick are feeling better and that there have been no hospitalizations.

San Diego’s City Council approved changes to its surveillance transparency law. The City Council voted to exempt certain technology and databases from review. (KPBS)

The Union-Tribune spoke to residents in Encanto, Mountain View and Southcrest who were hit hard by Monday’s storm. One person detailed how they had to walk in waist-deep water trying to get their 67-year-old mother out of the home. Another recalled how fast the water rose and blocked their path home, but all they could think about was how their dog could be drowning inside.

Fox 5 reports that some residents are considering suing the city over damages from the storm. The El Cajon City Council voted to waive parking citations given to unhoused residents if they participate in a homeless services program. (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Jakob McWhinney, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.