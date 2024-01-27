Aside from whether former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher sexually assaulted an employee at the Metropolitan Transit System, the most obvious issue of public interest remaining in this scandal has been the question of why MTS fired that employee, Grecia Figueroa.

This week, MTS proudly released almost the full report independent investigators produced. It backs up the agency’s claims that Fletcher had nothing to do with Figueroa’s firing and that MTS managers did not know about Fletcher’s relationship with, or alleged assaults against, Figueroa.

But it’s not the vindication they seem to think it is. We went through the report and highlighted the major takeaways we saw but here are a few of my own observations.

Her performance and her firing: The report establishes that Figueroa was considered a good employee right up until the time when her interactions with Fletcher became more intense. Even when managers began to have concerns, they discovered she was underpaid and authorized a 3-percent raise (she was 3-percent underpaid?). When they finally presented their concerns to her in an employee evaluation, they still said she was meeting “job requirements” and wrote just one sentence about her job being in jeopardy.

As things progressed, they even discussed giving her a more explicit “performance-improvement plan,” or PIP in manager jargon, where exact improvements and an exact deadline to demonstrate them would have to be outlined. The manager who wanted her gone admitted he had never fired anyone before but he made the call that a PIP wasn’t necessary so they decided to go forward with firing her.

This is all very awkward itself. Government agencies aren’t known for their intense insistence on employee performance and she had two years of good performance reviews behind her.

Maybe she was distracted? Figueroa’s legal team has never made the argument that her performance at work suffered because of the intense exchanges and escalating experiences she was having with Fletcher but how it could not? The amount of stress involved in even a completely consensual workplace affair is not something many of us could handle. Add to it that it’s the head of the agency stealing furtive trysts with a low-level employee and messaging her during public meetings they’re both attending. If any of these encounters weren’t consensual, that would be even more impactful.

“The fact that Figueroa received a negative evaluation only after the alleged sexual harassment and assault by Fletcher, could suggest that her job performance was not the reason for the termination,” investigators wrote.

Maybe or it could suggest something else: Her job performance suffered when the chairman of the agency she worked for sent her messages while they were in public meetings together.

Even the accepted facts are tough: Fletcher’s team now believe recently released messages prove beyond question she was just as sexually interested in him as he was in her and she was happy about their encounters, and she instigated some of them.

OK, let’s assume that for a minute.

Even if he didn’t have anything to do with her firing and even if the people who fired her didn’t know what he was doing with her, the relationship itself was really bad for any workplace. MTS leaders, though, don’t seem to acknowledge anything went wrong.

Take the moment that they say they first learned that Figueroa was connecting her firing to Fletcher.

According to the report, MTS’ head of human resources (not the manager who wanted her fired) met with Figueroa and told her they were “interested in terminating her” but he wanted to negotiate a separation. (I have never heard of that approach, by the way.)

So the firing hadn’t happened and the next day, the top lawyer and CEO of the organization learn that Figueroa texted a colleague and communicated that she thought this had everything to do with Fletcher.

Yet, somehow, alarm bells didn’t go off. As the report makes clear, they had not fired her yet. They could have hit the brakes and immediately began an investigation into what she was talking about.

Instead, they assumed she must be making something up. CEO Sharon Cooney did not order an investigation, she did not ask Fletcher what he knew about what Figueroa was saying. Quite the opposite, she waited 10 days and then texted Fletcher a heads up that Figueroa had attached him to her firing and anticipated litigation about it and Cooney was “sorry to involve” Fletcher.

They never reported having even considered looking into what would later be revealed as a hideously inappropriate workplace relationship at the very best if not sexual assault. Instead, they just went forward with the firing.

Not something to be proud of: The report makes clear that the agency acknowledges Figueroa was underpaid and provided valuable Spanish-language skills to its communications department. She had been performing well in her job until she got involved with the chairman of the agency and her performance suffered but she was still seen as having fulfilled her job requirements. She wasn’t presented with a performance-improvement plan.

Instead, they awkwardly told her they wanted to “negotiate” a separation agreement and then discovered she believed all this was due to Nathan Fletcher. And then rather than investigate why Fletcher was being mentioned, they finalized her firing and apologized to Fletcher.

Figueroa’s firing from MTS led to the end of Fletcher’s career. He vanished and has not made a public appearance or statement since he admitted he had what he called “consensual encounters with her.”

It could very well be true that MTS officials were on their way to firing her completely independent of what Fletcher was doing with her. And if so, her firing is the most unlucky coincidence possible for Fletcher. That the agency would terminate her right as he announced his campaign for state Legislature and just a few weeks after he and Figueroa stopped communicating is a coincidence of now historic significance in the timeline of San Diego politics.

But an inappropriate workplace relationship with power dynamics as jacked up as this one means that her firing was not and can never be considered completely separate from what happened with him.

Notes

The San Diego Asian-Pacific Islander Coalition circulated a petition this week expressing deep concern about the allegation from a job applicant who claimed Denise Garcia, Supervisor Nora Vargas’ chief of staff, uttered a slew of racial slurs about Asians when she revoked a job offer. “The allegations are not characteristic of what we know of Chair Vargas and her chief of staff,” the petition reads. “Nonetheless, we take the allegations seriously and will be monitoring the legal proceedings closely. Further, should the allegations be substantiated, individuals must be held accountable for their actions.”