San Diego’s community college district increased its minimum wage for full-time employees earlier this month to $30 an hour. Part-time employees also got a bump.

District and community college leaders say the pay increase is necessary to keep up with the cost of living. It will also help the schools fill entry-level positions.

(We looked at what it takes to live in San Diego in a special reporting series. Read the stories here.)

“We had a number of employees who were making below $30,000 and didn’t know how they were going to pay their rent or how they were going to get their groceries,” said City College President Ricky Shabazz. “We say we’re about equity and access to the middle class and here we had people who weren’t in the middle class working for our organization.”

Our Jakob McWhinney spoke with a custodian who told him that thanks to the pay bump, he can send money back home to family in Ghana and pay other bills.

How did they pull it off? To get their lowest-paid employees to a higher wage, leaders worked with the district’s unions. They agreed that workers already making more than minimum wage would take smaller raises to give the lowest paid employees a larger one.

Sacramento Report: Trains, Rains and Funding Bills

The San Diego Coaster in Del Mar on Jan. 2, 2024. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Just a day before our Deborah Brennan joined other reporters and legislators on a ride from San Diego’s Santa Fe Depot to Union Station in L.A., a landslide derailed their plans.

“There’s a certain irony to what happened here today,” state Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, said at a scaled back press conference in Oceanside on Thursday.

The irony: Local legislators announced that they secured federal dollars to fix parts of San Diego’s beleaguered coastal rail line. The $53.9 million will go toward replacing a 107-year-old bridge in Del Mar.

Brennan explains ongoing efforts to save the second busiest rail corridor in the country in the latest Sacramento Report. She also explains how storms play a part in water supply planning and why a political billboard in North County is getting a lot of attention.

Politics Report: More Observations About That MTS Report

Last week, our editors teamed up to unpack the findings in the Metropolitan Transit System’s investigation into allegations from an ex-employee against the agency and its former chair Nathan Fletcher.

Findings: The report overall concluded that Fletcher did not play a role in that employee’s termination. And that agency leaders did not know about Fletcher’s relationship, or alleged assaults against Grecia Figueroa.

ICYMI: Here are some of the major takeaways.

In the latest Politics Report, our Scott Lewis writes that the report is not the vindication the agency thinks it is because of several points:

She was performing well … until she wasn’t, which aligns when contact with Fletcher started.

It seems that alarm bells didn’t go off when agency leaders learned Figueroa was associating her termination to Fletcher days before MTS sent over official termination papers.

“… an inappropriate workplace relationship with power dynamics as jacked up as this one means that her firing was not and can never be considered completely separate from what happened with him,” Lewis writes.

On the latest VOSD Podcast episode, our hosts go through messages between Figueroa and Fletcher. They also talk about the aftermath of the storm.

In Other News

For this week’s Cup of Chisme, our managing editor shares some community stories. Still shook from the damage that last week’s storm caused, some neighbors are preparing for another one. Read the chisme here.

The Union-Tribune reports that the county will get emergency funds from the state to aid recovery efforts from last week’s flood.

KPBS reports that the flood caused a lot of damage to San Diego’s art spaces.

Multiple agencies are coming together to purchase land in the south bay to save endangered San Diego ecosystems. KPBS reports, the purchase is a continued commitment of nature preservation in San Diego.

Correction: We updated Friday’s Morning Report to correct that volunteers with the Regional Task Force on Homelessness handed unhoused residents $10 gift cards to those they encountered on Thursday. A previous version incorrectly stated that the cards were for $5.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Juan Estrada.