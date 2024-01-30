After last week’s storm, top brass at the city of San Diego said it would begin clearing vegetation and debris from Chollas Creek which flooded whole streets of homes nearby.

But Shelltown residents complained the city should have that before the storm to minimize the devastation.

But Kris McFadden, the city’s deputy chief operating officer, said the city can’t do major work to creek channels because they count as wetlands and are regulated by a number of state and federal agencies. Major creek cleaning work in those channels can take years to permit, he said.

One state agency disagreed.

The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board said it granted a flexible permit in 2021 that allows the city to dredge and clean that creek when it wants to.

Regardless, more rain is coming this week just when southeastern San Diego residents were able to dry their feet after clearing all their soiled belongings from their homes.

All Eyes on the Storm

Sandbags can be seen in the back of a car at Dulzura Fire Station on Aug. 19, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

San Diego is getting another storm this week.

Voice contributor Robert Krier writes that the latest predictions point to heavy rainfall on Thursday. He also explains that although there has been a lot of hype on social media about how the entire state could be underwater, meteorologists say that not going to happen.

Meanwhile: Residents in neighborhoods that were hit hard by last week’s storm are anxious. Some told our reporters they are going to keep a close eye on neighborhood storm drains. In National City, a dozen families told NBC 7 they all got eviction notices. The apartment complex sustained a lot of damage because of the flooding and there was a fire on the property on Sunday.

Related: Local leaders are encouraging residents to prepare by putting together family disaster plans and putting down sandbags around their property. Here are some resources from the county. Over the weekend, government and nonprofit organizations put together a resource center in Spring Valley to help flood victims. County leaders are encouraging residents to document damage through an online survey.

In Other News

San Diego’s Office of the Public Defender has a new leader, Paul Rodriguez. The veteran lawyer started the job earlier this month, but he’s got a long road ahead. (Union-Tribune) Related: Public defenders want a judge to recuse himself from a hearing because they alleged the judge is biased and has made racist remarks in the past. Judge Howard Shore says he’s not going anywhere. (NBC 7)

Public defenders want a judge to recuse himself from a hearing because they alleged the judge is biased and has made racist remarks in the past. Judge Howard Shore says he’s not going anywhere. (NBC 7) Times of San Diego covered a protest in Coronado organized by residents who were upset that the city’s famous Hotel Del hosted Awaken Church for a service. Our Jakob McWhinney wrote about the church and its leader’s beliefs and local influence a few years ago. Read that story here.

A UC San Diego atmospheric chemist is being honored by the National Academy of Sciences for her work. (KPBS)

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.