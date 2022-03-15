San Diego’s Cost of Living Crisis

Making ends meet in San Diego has never been easy.

Housing is famously expensive — but it’s hardly the only line item that’s stressed local budgets. As the region comes out of the pandemic, cost-of-living pains are more acute than ever. Voice of San Diego dedicated a week of stories to explore specific ways that burden was impacting residents. We spoke to families who agreed to breakdown their monthly spending to show how they’re making it work.

We also combed through energy and water bills to see the policy decisions behind the fees, investigated how the single largest cost most families face (housing) ends up increasing the price of the second-largest item (transportation).

Sophia Rodriguez, an employee with the County of San Diego, works in a bedroom while her husband Dan works in the living room. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler for Voice of San Diego

cost of living crisis

Why Your Energy Bill Spiked This Year

A breakdown of mostly everything on a gas and electric bill, and how global, national and local events and decisions conspired to hit San Diego households in 2022. 

Sophia Rodriguez's husband Dan works on his computer through lunch while Sophia gives a bottle to their 10-month-old son and their daughter watches television at home in Chula Vista on March 8, 2022.

What it Takes to Survive in Our Region

The numbers are stacked against San Diegans. Costs are up for housing, gas, utility bills and more. Four individuals gave Voice of San Diego an inside look at their household budgets to show just how much it costs to live in this county.

MORNING REPORT ☀️

Subscribe now.
Get smarter tomorrow.

Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

San Diego 101

Watch San Diego 101 videos

Listen to San Diego 101 podcasts

Learn about the project