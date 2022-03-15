San Diego’s Cost of Living Crisis
Making ends meet in San Diego has never been easy.
Housing is famously expensive — but it’s hardly the only line item that’s stressed local budgets. As the region comes out of the pandemic, cost-of-living pains are more acute than ever. Voice of San Diego dedicated a week of stories to explore specific ways that burden was impacting residents. We spoke to families who agreed to breakdown their monthly spending to show how they’re making it work.
We also combed through energy and water bills to see the policy decisions behind the fees, investigated how the single largest cost most families face (housing) ends up increasing the price of the second-largest item (transportation).
Why Your Energy Bill Spiked This Year
A breakdown of mostly everything on a gas and electric bill, and how global, national and local events and decisions conspired to hit San Diego households in 2022.
What it Takes to Survive in Our Region
The numbers are stacked against San Diegans. Costs are up for housing, gas, utility bills and more. Four individuals gave Voice of San Diego an inside look at their household budgets to show just how much it costs to live in this county.
Morning Report: Four San Diegans’ Budgets Demonstrate the Region’s Cost-of-Living Crisis
There’s nothing new about it being expensive to live in San Diego – but even by our standards, it feels like it’s been an especially tough time for working families. That’s why we’ve decided to dedicate this entire week to stories on how typical San Diegans are…
MORNING REPORT ☀️
Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About Your Energy Bill
In the spirit of our cost of living series this week, Voice of San Diego presents an explainer of almost every charge and fee found on an average San Diego Gas and Electric bill. Bills were so brutal this January,…Keep reading
Border Report: Reimagining a Choral Masterpiece for the San Diego-Tijuana Region
The border often seems like a barrier that splits communities on either side, but in this case it has served as a bridge and inspired a Spanish-language libretto that expands…
What We Learned About San Diego’s Surge in Homelessness
Homelessness, and the despair associated with it, is surging in San Diego. Here’s what we learned from one formerly homeless San Diegan.
Fine City: The San Diego Case That’s Testing a Criminal Justice Reform
Several years ago, an attempt by lawmakers to reform the felony murder rule was portrayed as a blow against mass incarceration. This case is putting that California reform to the…
VOSD PODCAST
environment
Environment Report: How to Cope with Two Grim Climate Assessments
These studies show that the region is doing science-backed work so we can pinpoint which sectors of society need the most work when it comes to climate. It’s kind of…
What Is Zero? San Diego Debates Its Emissions-Reducing Ambition
Net zero is a popular target in climate policy circles. But what is it really? We break it down for you.
Region’s ‘Net Zero’ Ambitions Are Far Out of Reach
County leaders are pushing San Diego to eliminate carbon emissions in less than two decades, but a new study shows the region isn’t close to that even if everything they’ve…
Education
San Diego Unified Chooses Another Homegrown Superintendent
Lamont Jackson, a former San Diego Unified student and longtime district educator, has been selected as San Diego Unified School District’s new superintendent.
State Agency Conducted ‘Mask Raids,’ Interviewed Preschoolers Alone
Several parents at Aspen Leaf Preschool are furious that state child care licensing investigators questioned their children without supervision.
The Medical Board Is Investigating Multiple San Diego Doctors for Vaccine Exemptions
A two-year legal battle has ended with a victory for those who want state authorities to crack down on questionable vaccine exemptions for public school students.