Morning Report: San Diego Is Looking East For Renewable Energy
As a region, San Diego will need a lot of renewable energy to meet its long-term climate goals. But because of the cost of building large-scale solar projects close to the urban environment, officials are turning their gaze east. A team of researchers hired by the county has suggested that one of the fastest and…
Morning Report: Mayor Wants a Shorter List of Sports Arena Land Bids
The city of San Diego appears set to move things forward on two fronts in the conversation about the future of Midway and the Sports Arena land. As early as Monday, city…
Morning Report: Despite City Law, Truck Traffic Hasn’t Stopped in Barrio Logan
San Diego Police Department officers have stopped giving out tickets to enforce a city law that bans five-ton semi-trucks from rolling through certain residential streets in Barrio Logan. That ban was intended…
Morning Report: How Strict Regulations Are Affecting North County Street Vendors
Strict regulations, burdensome permit processes and harsh punishments in some sidewalk vendor ordinances in cities in North County are leaving vendors with two choices: adapt or get left behind. Counterintuitively, these regulations…
Morning Report: Council Passes No-Fault Eviction Moratorium
City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera pushed the legislation to shield tenants up to date on their rent from being booted from their homes as the region grapples with a surging cost-of-living crisis.
Morning Report: San Diego Is Still Trying to Add More Public Restrooms. But it’s Not Easy
Jakob McWhinney and Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the city’s progress and found it’s still working to address downtown restroom gaps.
Morning Report: Electrifying Buildings Would Cost Union Jobs, City Analysis Finds
Thousands of jobs in natural gas are on the line if the region decides to pursue policies that retrofit buildings to run on electricity only, a recent analysis from the city of…
Morning Report: State Issues Warning to Encinitas After City Rejects Viable Housing Proposal
State Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a warning to Encinitas last week after the City Council rejected Encinitas Boulevard Apartments, a 277-unit housing project that included 41 units for low-income residents. Bonta…
Morning Report: Fletcher Pledges Action on Big County Challenges
Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday urged San Diegans to come together to attack the region’s foremost challenges during the county’s big annual speech. “If we can…
Morning Report: The Promise of Cheaper Energy Is Teetering on a Thin Margin
Residents in five major San Diego cities will soon begin buying their energy from San Diego Community Power, a new publicly-run operation. The new public power company has promised San Diego residents…
Morning Report: Oceanside Is Getting Its First Homeless Shelter
Oceanside has the second largest homeless population in North County, but it’s just now preparing to build its first shelter. Without a shelter to turn to, other homelessness prevention organizations often had…