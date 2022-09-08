The Morning Report
These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in.
“Whatever happened to” some of the ideas, projects and programs that for one reason or another aren’t generating the attention they once were — whether that’s because they were effectively implemented and working as planned, or the officials in charge moved in another direction. Check out the series below.
Escondido’s Shelter for Homeless Families
The family shelter run by Interfaith that has been temporarily operating out of a hotel will soon have a permanent location and will be North County’s only low-barrier family shelter.
Memorial Prep’s Trouble with Student Enrollment
In 2015, the Logan Heights middle school was the most avoided school in the San Diego Unified School District. Now, after a major rebuild are more middle schoolers enrolling?
Chula Vista’s Limits on Campaign Debt Spending
Officials have yet to make any changes to the city municipal code, despite promising last summer to do so.
Mayor Gloria Promised to Kill SANDAG’s Driving Fee. SANDAG Now Says It Won’t.
Moments after voting for SANDAG’s transportation plan, Mayor Todd Gloria pledged to remove its most controversial element.
The Skydiving Center Turned Homeless Service Hub
The city converted a shuttered indoor skydiving facility into a homeless service hub, but the project’s staying power is unclear.
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
The city of San Diego is targeting a January 2023 roll-out of its food waste recycling services, albeit a full year after the state’s deadline.
Whatever Happened To… The VOSD Podcast
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts determine whatever happened to… a few of the region’s most important (yet discreet) stories.