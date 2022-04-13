In 2016, San Diego leased a downtown high-rise, hoping to house its workers in the towering office space. It’s been a disaster ever since.
Renovating the space blew past cost expectations and eventually forced city workers to evacuate after construction inadvertently disturbed asbestos in the building. The city is now tied up in lawsuits over what officials knew about the state of the building and when they knew it, and the transaction itself is now the subject of a criminal investigation.
Ex-City Real Estate Volunteer: ‘I Wasn’t Their Representative’
The city’s former volunteer real estate adviser claimed under oath that ex-Mayor Kevin Faulconer gave him the go-ahead to seek a seven-figure payment for his work on complex city leases – and said he didn’t consider himself the city’s real estate broker.
What We Learned This Year: 101 Ash May Have Been a Crime and the City Kind of Hopes It Was
What we’ve learned about this scandal in 2021: how much people made off the 101 Ash lease and that the city and criminal investigators believe the deal may have been the result of illegal actions.
District Attorney Investigators Raid Hughes Marino, Cisterra on 101 Ash St. Mess
Investigators executed simultaneous search warrants at Hughes Marino and Cisterra Development as part of a criminal investigation into the deals both brokered for the city of San Diego to lease to own two downtown towers.
We Finally Know How Much the Landlord Made on 101 Ash and Civic Center Plaza Deals
The developer reported roughly $7.45 million in what it described as net proceeds in the 101 Ash St. deal and $6.4 million for the Civic Center Plaza deal after requests from Voice of San Diego to open its books.
VOSD Podcast: Everything We Know About 101 Ash St.
In January, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt wrote a long piece on the role Jason Hughes, a commercial real estate broker, had in the mess the city has faced related to 101 Ash St., the building it was never able to move employees into. Hughes had been an unpaid volunteer advising mayors going back to Bob Filner…
What Faulconer Knew Is Now the $9M Question
Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer has said he didn’t know real estate expert Jason Hughes got paid for his role securing two city building deals. But Hughes’ team has produced texts and a letter he says shows top officials including Faulconer knew he’d seek payment.
How a Volunteer Helped Get the City Into Its Biggest Real Estate Debacle
Emails and documents obtained by Voice of San Diego show real estate professional Jason Hughes was one of the architects of the lease-to-own structure and an influential negotiator who had the ear of Mayor Kevin Faulconer, city real estate officials and developers.
The City Doesn’t Know Where $14M in Ash Street Deal Went
Emails obtained by Voice of San Diego highlight the city’s inability to nail down where millions of dollars in the transaction ended up years after the deal was consummated.
The Deal Before the 101 Ash St. Debacle Helps Explain How We Got Here
A review of how the city came to take control over another high rise illuminates many of the reasons why the city made essentially the same deal years later for 101 Ash St. and key differences that may have led to the problems they’re grappling with now.