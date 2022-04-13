In 2016, San Diego leased a downtown high-rise, hoping to house its workers in the towering office space. It’s been a disaster ever since.

Renovating the space blew past cost expectations and eventually forced city workers to evacuate after construction inadvertently disturbed asbestos in the building. The city is now tied up in lawsuits over what officials knew about the state of the building and when they knew it, and the transaction itself is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

VOSD Podcast: Everything We Know About 101 Ash St.

In January, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt wrote a long piece on the role Jason Hughes, a commercial real estate broker, had in the mess the city has faced related to 101 Ash St., the building it was never able to move employees into. Hughes had been an unpaid volunteer advising mayors going back to Bob Filner…

by Scott Lewis

What Faulconer Knew Is Now the $9M Question

Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer has said he didn’t know real estate expert Jason Hughes got paid for his role securing two city building deals. But Hughes’ team has produced texts and a letter he says shows top officials including Faulconer knew he’d seek payment.

by Lisa Halverstadt