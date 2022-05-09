I am a member.
I want to view my donation history.
- Sign in to our site. Note: You must use the same email address used when donating.
- Go to the Accounts page. Your donation history is at the top.
I want to access member-only content (like the Politics Report).
- Sign in to our site. Note: You must use the same email address used when donating.
- Go to the Politics Report page.
I want to create an account.
I forgot my password.
I’m logged in, but I can’t access the content I want.
- Ensure you’re using the same email address you used when you donated.
- Try clearing your cache.
- Double check that your membership is up to date on the donation history page.
- Contact us using any method below to confirm your membership.
Contact us.
Email info@voiceofsandiego.org
Fill out a Contact Us form
Call Member Services: (619) 325-0525
Find us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram: @voiceofsandiego
I am not a member.
I want to access member-only content (like the Politics Report).
Complete the following:
- Donate at least $3 a month (or $35 a year). Donate here.
- After donating, use the same email address you used for donation to register an account on our website.
- View the Politics Report page or the Member Hub.
I want to attend member events.
- Donate at least $3 a month (or $35 a year). Donate here.
- See our events page — or contact us using any method above.
I want to learn more about membership.
- Call: (619) 325-0525
- Email: membership@voiceofsandiego.org