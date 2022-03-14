Homepage – Cost of Living Crisis

Making ends meet in San Diego has never been easy.



Housing is famously expensive – but it’s hardly the only line item that’s stressed local budgets. As the region comes out of the pandemic, cost-of-living pains are more acute than ever. Voice of San Diego dedicated a week of stories to explore specific ways that burden was impacting residents. We spoke to families who agreed to breakdown their monthly spending to show how they’re making it work.

We also combed through energy and water bills to see the policy decisions behind the fees, investigated how the single largest cost most families face (housing) ends up increasing the price of the second-largest item (transportation).