This is Voice of San Diego’s weekly spitfire roundup of news. We cover local and regional politics, the environment, education, the border and more. This show features our investigative reporting and interviews with lawmakers and special guests.
VOSD Podcast: Housing Conquers All
This week on the Voice of San Diego Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss how weird it is that we’re doing this whole unmasking thing all over again — and what it means for kids experiencing school these days.
VOSD Podcast: Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me (if I Have COVID)
On the podcast this week, intern Jakob McWhinney joined hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña to explain the collage of companies behind COVID-19 testing sites at trolley stations.
VOSD Podcast: Journalism and Democracy in Mexico
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña call up border reporter Sandra Dibble to discuss the recent killings of Mexican journalists — and the state of journalism and democracy in Mexico.
VOSD Podcast: Labor Flexes On SDSU Mission Valley
Grab some popcorn. This is getting good. A feud between San Diego State University and labor unions has officially boiled over in to the public scene. Over the weekend, Voice of San Diego hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts uncovered the whole ordeal in their weekly Politics Report newsletter. In it, they revealed some gnarly…
VOSD Podcast: About That Trash Strike
This week on the VOSD Podcast, editor Jesse Marx joins hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña to explain how negotiations went down to end the sanitation strike that seized a city — and how it fits into larger trends of work in the pandemic era.
VOSD Podcast: Another State of the City with No Live Audience
This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss the state of the virus, the city and more.
VOSD Podcast: The Wrath of Omicron
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña review how local public services are fairing under the wrath of omicron. Plus, big news from Sacramento as Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez steps down. So who will step up?
VOSD Podcast: Scott Lewis’ Short History of San Diego Politics
In a special interview from our San Diego 101 series, Maya Srikrishan interviews VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis about San Diego politics — what’s happened since 2004 when he started covering the region as a journalist and how local politics has arrived at its current state.
VOSD Podcast: How Sean Elo-Rivera Wants to Lead the City Council
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña interview new San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera about why he sought the job and what he wants to fix first.
VOSD Podcast: Our Favorite Immunologist Explains Omicron
Shane Crotty, a lead researcher at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology, has helped us out here on the VOSD Podcast throughout the pandemic. He laid out the science of COVID vaccines when they were new. He explained the Delta variant as it swept the country. And this week, he’s back in an interview with…
VOSD Podcast: A Roadtrip to the New City Council President
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña round back on that bathroom shortage, dive into some fresh SANDAG planning problems and discuss the surprise development at the San Diego City Council.