This is Voice of San Diego’s weekly spitfire roundup of news. We cover local and regional politics, the environment, education, the border and more. This show features our investigative reporting and interviews with lawmakers and special guests.

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google

Email nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org with questions, comments or interview inquiries.

A radio broadcast version of this show airs on Newsradio 600 KOGO, Sundays at 6 p.m.

The Voice of San Diego podcast studio is sponsored by the Bob Nelson Charitable Fund, honoring the Environmental Health Coalition, working to ensure environmental justice for all communities.