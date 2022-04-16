It’s been nearly a year since we revealed that the Housing Commission hired a broker to help it find and purchase hotels to be converted into homeless housing. That broker then made a large investment in a company that sold a hotel to the commission in a deal he negotiated, according to a confidential legal review by the commission’s legal counsel.

The news: Next week, the City Council will get an update on the lawsuit the city brought against that broker, Jim Neil. It’s scheduled for closed-session discussion Tuesday. City Attorney Mara Elliott – who last summer sued Neil and his employer Kidder Matthews, alleging he broke state conflict-of-interest laws and made fraudulent representations to the city – will update the mayor and City Council on the status of that case, and ask for direction on how to proceed.

Neil, when Elliott announced the lawsuit, said that staff at the Housing Commission not only knew of his investment ahead of the transaction he negotiated, but told him it was OK. A spokesperson did not provide documentation for that claim, but said it would come out. As we reported initially, the Housing Commission conceded to the City Council last year that two staffers knew of the transaction long before it became public but did not raise any concerns.

They said they couldn’t recall whether they learned of the investment before or after the transaction occurred, and one of them – Pari Zaker, the Commission’s vice president of development – said she knew it wasn’t OK for her to do such a thing, but assumed it was OK for him to do it.

The agency’s CEO during throughout the scandal, Rick Gentry, resigned earlier this year.

Ballot Watch 2022

The City Council’s rules committee is set for a marathon meeting Wednesday where it will consider a trove of potential ballot measures proposed by councilmembers, members of the public and interest groups.

Among those will be Councilman Chris Cate’s request to ask voters to decide again on waiving the coastal height limit in Midway to enable the Sports Arena redevelopment projects the city is currently considering.

More: They’ll also discuss a Cate request to allow daycares to operate on city park space, and a request to shift city elections to ranked-choice voting. The city has been flirting with ranked-choice voting for a few years. City leaders have floated different iterations of the idea, but never taken the plunge. Maybe this is the year voters get to weigh in.

For these, and 15 other ideas receiving their first committee hearing, Council members will decide which ones are worthy of full reviews from city staff and the city attorney’s office, after which they’d come back to the committee for a second hearing, where they could then be put before the full Council to be placed on the ballot.

That review has already occurred for a proposal by Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert, to amend the city’s charter so that the city’s personnel department and personnel director under the mayor’s office. The city has a famously slow hiring process, leading to a steady supply of positions that are included in the budget but remain unfilled.

That proposal, though, would still have another step after the City Council before it went to voters. The city would need to hold formal meetings on the idea with its union representatives before it could move forward.

The airport connection envisioned by SANDAG and city leaders would stem from the Port of San Diego’s headquarters on Pacific Highway. / Photo by Jakob McWhinney

Transit Tax Gets a Boost, Maybe

The San Diego Association of Governments this week rolled out the plan it has settled on to try to connect the region’s transit system to its airport, which sits tantalizingly close to the trolley’s Blue Line, but which travelers can reach for now only by bus.

There will be plenty of time – years! – to debate whether this is the right proposal. Doing so is developing into a regional pastime.

But one early conclusion we can draw is that the decision, which SANDAG Director Hasan Ikhrata, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and Encinitas Mayor and SANDAG Chair Catherine Blakespear divulged to us Tuesday, is that it should be good news for the potential ballot measure for a sales tax increase for transit.

In 2020, when the Metropolitan Transit System was pursuing a similar measure, it found voters loved the idea of transit to the airport.

In February of 2020, the polling firm FM3 Research conducted a poll for MTS that found the airport connection was the most popular element of the ballot measure they were considering at that point. Sixty-five percent of respondents said the project was either “extremely important” or “very important,” while just 11 percent said it was “not too important,” or didn’t know.

Ikhrata was happy to say this week that voters would need to provide some local revenue to make the project possible. The airport has $500 million set aside for transportation improvements as part of its Terminal 1 project, of which $350 million is for transit. The federal government last year made billions available for infrastructure improvements. Now, proponents of the measure have a specific carrot they can hang in front of voters, if they go forward with their proposal in November.

Thanks, Mayor: Poway Mayor Steve Vaus was kind enough to give us a tip of his cowboy hat this week when he commended us for learning about the airport-transit story before even SANDAG’s board of directors did.

That’s quite flattering, but he also meant it as a sneer at the agency for telling us before the board.

That’s not really true. Andy only learned about the project from hearing SANDAG tell the board about it, at the agency’s annual budget presentation last month.

Coleen Clementson, SANDAG’s deputy CEO, outlined for the board all the significant transportation projects the agency would spend money on this year. She included the “central mobility hub” – the agency’s official term for regional transit center connected to the airport.

“Our central mobility hub – this is about connecting our airport to high-quality, high-speed public transit and getting the work underway for that detailed environmental clearance so that within two years we’re making that connection to the airport, while we work on the longer-term strategy to make that connection to downtown as well,” Clementson said.

This week, Ikhrata, Clementson and Gloria laid out more details on that two-phase process. Why?

We asked the agency for more details on what Clementson was referring to.

Rendering Risk

The Navy this week also told us that its joint pursuit with SANDAG of a “Grand Central” station as part of a massive redevelopment of its NAVWAR site was over.

It acknowledged that it had made a bit of a mistake in pursuing that project, when it released computer-generated renderings of the high-rise buildings it was considering as part of the proposal to build 10,000 housing units there.

“I think it’s fair to say that when we released those ideas last summer, those computer models of density were very scary to a lot of members of the community,” said Caitlin Ostomel, director of public affairs for the U.S. Navy Region Southwest. “We really heard what the public said, and we said, ‘ya know, we need more detail before we finalize our way forward,’ and that’s what bringing a developer on board would help us do.”

It’s true that those renderings were not very attractive, and that people freaked out about them. Like-minded groups like the Save Our Heritage Organisation, OB Rag, and KUSI all immediately sounded the alarms over the project.

SANDAG can content itself with the fact that its renderings for the new, downtown component of its mobility hub proposal, which aren’t all that much more visually compelling, haven’t drawn the same backlash. At least not yet.

Tents for homeless residents line up Island Street in downtown San Diego / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Couple Points on Tents

From Scott Lewis: I appreciate everyone’s (mostly kind) feedback on my piece about homelessness and how small tents changed it forever.

The mayor’s office had some things they wanted to make sure people understood.

Land: The first is that their opposition to safe camping sites is not just about cost and personnel. It’s also about the availability of land. This dynamic comes up a lot where people have ideas about how unsheltered people may be able to get off the street but they don’t take into account that you need space, first.

For example, a lot of people in conversations about homelessness will bring up “tiny homes” or trucking containers converted to homes, etc. It gets a little maddening because the actual size of homes or how they’re constructed isn’t really the big part of the problem. The problem is where do you put those homes? Land in San Diego is very valuable and very few people want to give theirs away for these kinds of things.

My response: I deliberately didn’t get into exactly what I may propose as an alternative to the city’s approach to tent encampments. The first challenge I saw was to explain the logic of the tents, however odious and dangerous they may be. To me they’re actually representative of a person’s desire to have a home and their resourcefulness in arranging one. When they refuse shelter in a congregate setting, then, they’re not trying to remain homeless, they just prefer the home they’re building.

I tried to effusively acknowledge how dangerous and bad the tent encampments are. We can’t let people privatize public land without approval. So I absolutely understand the mayor’s desire to clear them out and keep them from settling in and developing into dozens of skid rows across the city.

But clearing them out is not working. There is no cheap housing. They’re building it, instead, themselves with tents and rather than channel that energy, our approach has been to offer them a shelter without any privacy and literally throw away all their belongings, including that little home. We are trying to force them to conform to our preferred system instead.

All I would like us to start assuming is maybe the energy and resources they spend building these little homes can be channeled to places that are more appropriate. So when we tell them to leave a sidewalk, we can offer them options that include privacy. At that point, maybe the land availability issue settles itself. Maybe people who own warehouses or parking lots would step up for the right price in the right offering.

And sometimes shelters work: Dave Rolland, Mayor Todd Gloria’s deputy director of communications, sent a note with some stats about how many people who did enter the city’s network of congregate shelters and ended up in permanent housing.

233 exits from shelter to permanent or longer-term housing since 1/1/22

528 exits from shelter to permanent or longer-term housing since 7/1/21

OK? Those are hundreds of people who are no longer without shelter. I don’t know what percentage of people in shelters this represents. I don’t know what the cost per exit like these is. I asked for that and he asked me if I was serious.

I mean, yeah, that would be interesting.

But I wasn’t saying there shouldn’t be any shelters or that they didn’t have some good outcomes. I’m looking at the situation in the street and despite us spending more than ever, it is worse than ever.

As we address that, I was exploring the specific point that people overwhelmingly don’t want to go to these congregate settings and maybe, it shouldn’t be the primary option we offer when we are trying to clear the street.

SDSU Gets (Some) Labor Peace

You probably remember a Politics Report from several weeks ago with some fire quotes back and forth between Jack McGrory, the developer and California State University trustee who has been the point man on SDSU Mission Valley, and Brigette Browning, the leader of the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council (and also the hotel and restaurant workers union).

The City Council had delayed approval of some minor issues to complete a small remaining land sale and approval of SDSU’s development plans. SDSU needed a piece of land and was paying $240,000 for it and they needed something called a vacation (don’t we all?). But Browning and other labor leaders were furious SDSU had allegedly reneged on promises it made before it got approval from voters to buy the Mission Valley site.

Well, this week, the minor things SDSU needed from the city went through and Browning says Unite HERE, the hotel and restaurant workers union has been satisfied with the deal it got from SDSU.

“We feel like it gives our former members a path to their jobs at the stadium,” Browning said.

The carpenters also have a deal. The IATSE stage workers have a deal. But it sounds like maybe the Building Trades Council does not. Carol Kim, the Trades business manager, hasn’t returned a call yet.