Voice of San Diego is pleased to publish the 2021 edition of A Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools. The guide was created to provide a tool for families to use when making decisions about a child’s education.

The guide provides an overview of every public school’s performance in easy-to-read charts, and it’s full of stories that explain education jargon, online learning, independent study options as well as charter and private schools.

Voice of San Diego has distributed 50,000 copies of the guide throughout the county. Check your local library to obtain a hard copy.

San Diego 101: Choosing a School

Choosing the right school for your child can be daunting. Where do you start? What’s the difference between a charter school and a magnet school? What data should you consider? In this episode of our explainer series San Diego 101, we walk you through the basics of school choice and explain what information is available for you to consider.

Dig Through the Data

Search for a school, city or district. You can also sort all columns to help make sense of the data. Scroll to the right to see test scores, graduation rates, average teaching years and more.

Click here to see a full-page version of the table.

Click here to see all the data from the guide.

