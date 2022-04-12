Water Authority Inks New Union Labor Requirement

The new rule means almost every waterworks contract the Water Authority touches will undergo negotiations with labor unions, which some contractors and board members fear will add time and costs even as water rates continue to skyrocket.

San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station

Environment Report: Why San Diego Can’t Recycle Its Nuclear Waste

What if the 3.6 million pounds of spent nuclear fuel the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station must now store under tight security, within double canisters of steel in a thick concrete bunker along an earthquake fault line on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, had a second use? Here in the United States it cannot.

