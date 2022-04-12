MacKenzie Elmer’s environmental news roundup for the San Diego region (every other Monday)
Metals to Make Batteries Could Be Under the Sea, But Far From San Diego Coast
To fulfill the green energy transition’s great thirst for batteries to store renewable energy, mining companies are eyeing the floor of the deep ocean.Keep reading
Tijuana Sewage Fix Makes President’s Budget
President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal is in for a lot of slicing and dicing throughout the budget making process. It’s unclear whether the language San Diego needs will ultimately stick.Keep reading
Environment Report: San Diego Can’t Spend the $300 Million it Won to Fight Tijuana Sewage Border Spills
Even though the federal government gave San Diego $300 million to alleviate the decades-long problem of Tijuana sewage spilling over the U.S.-Mexico border, that money can’t be spent.Keep reading
Environment Report: How to Cope with Two Grim Climate Assessments
These studies show that the region is doing science-backed work so we can pinpoint which sectors of society need the most work when it comes to climate. It’s kind of the first, necessary step in holding ourselves accountable.Keep reading
Water Authority Inks New Union Labor Requirement
The new rule means almost every waterworks contract the Water Authority touches will undergo negotiations with labor unions, which some contractors and board members fear will add time and costs even as water rates continue to skyrocket.Keep reading
Environment Report: San Diegans Can Keep Burying Garbage for the Next 37 Years
The state’s new food waste recycling law is expected to help extend the life of the region’s landfills.Keep reading
Environment Report: How to Find Places that Need Help Fighting Climate Change
San Diego might have too much data as it attempts to find poor neighborhoods that need money to help combat climate change.Keep reading
Environment Report: Why San Diego Can’t Recycle Its Nuclear Waste
What if the 3.6 million pounds of spent nuclear fuel the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station must now store under tight security, within double canisters of steel in a thick concrete bunker along an earthquake fault line on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, had a second use? Here in the United States it cannot.Keep reading
