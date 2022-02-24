A podcast about education. Every episode, VOSD’s Scott Lewis and Will Huntsberry bring you a new story about schools and the system that makes them work (or not). In season two of the show, we feature stories about a scam that cost California millions of dollars, what happens when a school stops feeling safe and the future of early education. Subscribe now to hear every episode.
Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Barriers for Homeless Youth
San Ysidro School District has reported as much as one-third of its students are homeless — the highest concentration in the region. The district kicked a homeless student out of…
Good Schools for All: School Safety in the Age of Gun Violence
The mindset around school shootings is changing. They were once so horrific to comprehend that they seemed like freak occurrences – not events that would happen regularly. But now they…
Good Schools for All: How to Choose a School in 10 Days
One San Diego mother found out that she could choose a different school for her child just two weeks before the deadline. This week, we hear how she scrambled to…
Good Schools for All: A Charter School Empire Allegedly Scammed California for $80M
VOSD’s Will Huntsberry broke down the story behind an alleged charter scam. In this episode of Good Schools for All, Huntsberry sits down with host Scott Lewis to unveil the…
Good Schools for All Podcast: How Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom
Voice of San Diego has been investigating sexual misconduct in schools for two years now. It all started with one teacher. Kayla Jimenez and Ashly McGlone, who’ve been reporting the…
Good Schools for All: Universal Pre-K Is Still Far From a Reality
Pre-K is more important than ever, but access to it remains elusive for many parents.
Good Schools for All: The Problems Plaguing Porter
VOSD’s Scott Lewis and Will Huntsberry take a close look at recent events at Porter Elementary after it was put on a list of the state’s lowest-performing schools and parents…
Good Schools for All: A Back-to-School Crash Course
Meet Voice of San Diego’s new education reporter and listen to a quick roundup of education news to get geared up for the school year.
Good Schools for All: The After-School Care Gap
Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk with Brad Lupien, CEO of an after-school program provider, and the San Diego County Office of Education’s Daymon Beach about the importance of after-school…
Good Schools for All: Districts Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Increased State Funding
Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk with two researchers about the pressure that pensions, enrollment and increased special educations costs are putting on local school district budgets.
Good Schools for All: A Lincoln High Success Story
Lincoln High is a struggling school. A string of administrative problems and increasing violence between students at Lincoln continues to prompt many families to send their kids to schools outside their…