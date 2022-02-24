A podcast about education. Every episode, VOSD’s Scott Lewis and Will Huntsberry bring you a new story about schools and the system that makes them work (or not). In season two of the show, we feature stories about a scam that cost California millions of dollars, what happens when a school stops feeling safe and the future of early education. Subscribe now to hear every episode.

Subscribe on: Apple | Spotify | Google

Good Schools for All: The After-School Care Gap

Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk with Brad Lupien, CEO of an after-school program provider, and the San Diego County Office of Education’s Daymon Beach about the importance of after-school…

Karly Van Holten

Good Schools for All: A Lincoln High Success Story

Lincoln High is a struggling school. A string of administrative problems and increasing violence between students at Lincoln continues to prompt many families to send their kids to schools outside their…