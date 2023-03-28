Jakob McWhinney’s regional education roundup
(every other Wednesday)
The Learning Curve: Understanding a Chronic Absenteeism Crisis
Every school that feeds into Logan Memorial’s high school has chronic absenteeism rates well above the district’s average. The school’s head counselor thinks there’s no “silver bullet” to solve the problem.Keep reading
The Learning Curve: What the Latest School Data Doesn’t Tell Us About Teachers
A change to the way the state reports teacher experience offers less insight into just how experienced teachers at each school are.Keep reading
Advocates ‘Livid’ After Local Assemblymember Pulls Bill to Help Black Students
Last February, Assemblymember Akilah Weber introduced AB 2774. The bill was something of a redux of efforts made by Weber’s mother, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, to improve the performance of Black students. The elder Weber introduced similar bills when she served in the same seat now occupied by…Keep reading
The Learning Curve: What Scares Me the Most About Being an Education Reporter
Guns are now the leading cause of death of children under 18, and the possibility of a school shooting is a reality that American children of all ages carry with them into the classroom each day.Keep reading
The Learning Curve: High Tech High’s Union (Almost) Has a Contract
The union successfully advocated for a neutral third party to have the final say on appealed firings, while the school’s leadership got the introductory period it wanted.Keep reading
The Learning Curve: One Parent’s Experience with San Diego Unified’s Transitional Kindergarten
Despite communication hiccups, Dana Cole is excited about her now 5-year-old son’s transitional kindergarten experience at San Diego Unified’s Foster Elementary.Keep reading
San Diego Unified Board Member Thinks Public Schools Should Replace Private Childcare Providers
Universal Transitional Kindergarten has siphoned the most profitable demographic of children from private childcare providers, weakening an industry already in crisis. San Diego Unified board member Richard Barrera thinks public schools should replace them altogether.Keep reading
Community College Officials Think State’s Higher Ed Master Plan Needs a Face Lift
California’s decades-old Master Plan for Higher Education delineates the roles of each public institution in the state. Community college education officials say it’s antiquated and want to overhaul it.Keep reading
San Diego Unified’s Latest Bond Measure Is Poised to Pass
If the $3.2 billion bond passes, which seems likely, it would give the district a 100 percent batting average in bond measures since 1998.Keep reading
A Teacher’s Perspective on SDUSD’s Plan to Build Workforce Housing
The district’s current plans to build employee housing are a good first step, says longtime SDUSD teacher Whitney Chase. But what Chase says teachers like her really want is one they can own.Keep reading
Chula Vista Already Had Community Schools – Nearly 50 Years Ago
Community schools are in vogue now, but they’re not new. Jim Groth ran the community school program at Chula Vista’s Harborside Elementary all the way back in the 70’s.Keep reading
What’s The Big Deal with Community Schools?
Community schools have become a buzzy concept, and districts locally, like San Diego Unified are working to develop them.Keep reading
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.