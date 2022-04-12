Tigist Layne’s roundup of news and info about northern San Diego County (every other Wednesday)
Encinitas in Hot Water – Again – After Rejecting Housing Proposal. State Says No More.
The State Attorney General issued a warning to Encinitas last week about a housing project rejected in November, saying the disapproval violated state law.Keep reading
North County Report: To New Beginnings
Voice of San Diego welcomes a new reporter to cover North County cities and communities.Keep reading
North County Report: Farewell to North County Nice
A reporter bids farewell, parents are getting cold feet about sending their kids back to the classroom and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news.Keep reading
North County Report: Oceanside Moves Ahead on Groins Without Mayor’s Support
The latest schools guidance is complicated, a new Amazon distribution center gets denied and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news.Keep reading
North County Report: San Pasqual Academy Supporters Sue to Stay Open
The arrest of an instructor puts the spotlight on a youth protection bill, Oceanside’s got a sand problem and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news.Keep reading
North County Report: Mask Mandate Is Parents Groups’ Latest Target
One Carlsbad Council member goes and one stays, Fallbrook Union Elementary school board president is pushed out of the role and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news.Keep reading
North County Report: San Dieguito Teachers Union Is at War With the Board
The San Dieguito Faculty Association is trying to oust school board members, a high school basketball team is stripped of its title after controversy and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news.Keep reading
North County Report: Escondido’s Police Budget Is Going Up
Cal State San Marcos students protest decision to keep a professor, a high school coach is fired after players threw tortillas and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news.Keep reading
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.