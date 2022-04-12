Your insider guide to San Diego politics and policy news by editors Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts (Saturdays)
Politics Report: The Midway Redo
As part of their effort to interview all the candidates for local positions, the Union-Tribune’s editorial board asked Councilwoman Jen Campbell how she will combat the high cost of housing in San Diego. She acknowledged that costs were way too high and we needed to do more. She said her opponents in the race –…
Politics Report: What San Diegans Are Worried About Now
Reflecting on the politics of One Paseo, now that there are no politics of One Paseo, and remembering former Port Commissioner Bob Nelson.
Politics Report: San Diego Is Dying
The region has been losing population the last three years because more people have been moving away from San Diego than have been moving here.
Politics Report: The Tax Measure That SANDAG Requires But Will Not Speak Of
Republicans on SANDAG’s board want the agency to discuss putting up its own measure on the November ballot, rather than relying on a union-led effort that would face a lower approval threshold. Agency leadership is not interested.
Politics Report: Those AD 80 Mailers
Mailers have flooded AD 80 portraying former City Council President Georgette Gómez as a “tax cheat.” And the local Democratic Party is opting not to endorse a candidate for D2.
Politics Report: Evans Hotels’ Union Lawsuit Is Still Alive
Hotelier Bill Evans’ lawsuit against local unions is still alive, money is pouring into the AD-80 special election and Rick Gentry is out at the Housing Commission.
Politics Report: That Bry, Senturia Story
It’s been a year since she left City Hall, but former City Councilwoman Barbara Bry’s tensions with City Attorney Mara Elliott continue. Plus, a plan to more equitably distribute developer fees finally emerges.
Politics Report: In Rare Step, Council Will Review Housing Commission CEO
The San Diego City Council is taking the unusual step of reviewing the Housing Commission CEO’s performance, SDSU and the city still haven’t sorted out the sale of two acres in Mission Valley and a broker at the center of a city real estate scandal was not deposed this week as scheduled.
