Statewide Ballot Initiatives with CalMatters

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Hosted by CalMatters

Emily Hoeven, Newsletter Editor

David Lesher, Editor and Co-Founder

Find out everything you need to know about the seven state propositions on this November’s ballot. Get your questions answered and be ready to vote.

Debate: San Diego Sheriff

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Hosted by Ted Garcia, KOGO reporter



Panelists:

John Hemmerling, candidate for sheriff

Kelly Martinez, candidate for sheriff

The campaign for San Diego County sheriff is one of the most high-profile and important races this year, due in large part to deaths of inmates inside jails. Without an incumbent on the ballot, it’s also an open contest for the first time in decades.

What Role Should Government Play in Providing Childcare?

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Hosted by Claire Trageser, KPBS reporter

Panelists:

Raul Campillo, San Diego City Councilmember

Laura Kohn, Senior Director of Care and Education Mission Driven Finance

Kim McDougal, Vice President of Social Services YMCA of San Diego County

Affordable, quality childcare has always been difficult to find, and now it’s far worse after the pandemic. Some providers closed, and ones that stayed open are dealing with COVID protocols, staffing shortages, inflation, and government changes such as universal transitional kindergarten. The question is, how can the government help? The city of San Diego will be the first in the nation to provide a childcare program for police officers, and there are other initiatives in the works to increase access. Join KPBS’s Claire Trageser for a discussion on what role governments should play in childcare.

The Politics of Homelessness

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Hosted by Lisa Halverstadt, Voice of San Diego reporter

Panelists:

Todd Gloria, San Diego Mayor

Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair

Homelessness is our region’s foremost humanitarian crisis and also one of the most divisive political issues. Our Lisa Halverstadt will engage in real talk with San Diego’s two most powerful politicians, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Chair of the County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher, about what they are doing to try to address homelessness and how politics are shifting on the issue.