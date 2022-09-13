The Morning Report
This year, to kickoff Politifest 2022, we are hosting our first-ever Politifest South.
Chula Vista and National City voters face big decisions about who should lead their cities. So we’re hosting a special event for those voters closer to home. It’s a two-part live podcast featuring National City mayoral candidates Alejandra Sotelo Solis, Ron Morrison and Jose Rodriguez, followed by Chula Vista mayoral candidates Ammar Campa-Najjar and John McCann.
In partnership with Emo Brown and 3 Punk Ales — hosted at the Emo Brown Headquarters — we invite you to join us for great politics, beer, live music and food trucks.
Location
Emo Brown Headquarters
689 Marsat Ct Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Schedule
5:00 p.m. Doors open
6:00 p.m. National City mayoral podcast
7:00 p.m. Chula Vista mayoral podcast
8:00 p.m. Live music, food trucks and chill
Food, Drinks and Music
Food Trucks:
Rice or Death
Tacos el Vaquero
Drinks:
Beer by 3 Punk Ales
More drinks by Suja Organic
Music:
DJ Kuttin Kandi
Questions?
General Inquiry: Julianne Markow
julianne.markow@voiceofsandiego.org
(619) 550-5664
Sponsorships & Partnerships: Ashley Rodriguez
ashley.rodriguez@voiceofsandiego.org
(619) 550-5670