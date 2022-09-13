This year, to kickoff Politifest 2022, we are hosting our first-ever Politifest South.

Chula Vista and National City voters face big decisions about who should lead their cities. So we’re hosting a special event for those voters closer to home. It’s a two-part live podcast featuring National City mayoral candidates Alejandra Sotelo Solis, Ron Morrison and Jose Rodriguez, followed by Chula Vista mayoral candidates Ammar Campa-Najjar and John McCann.

In partnership with Emo Brown and 3 Punk Ales — hosted at the Emo Brown Headquarters — we invite you to join us for great politics, beer, live music and food trucks.

Location

Emo Brown Headquarters

689 Marsat Ct Suite B

Chula Vista, CA 91911

Schedule

5:00 p.m. Doors open

6:00 p.m. National City mayoral podcast

7:00 p.m. Chula Vista mayoral podcast

8:00 p.m. Live music, food trucks and chill

Food, Drinks and Music

Food Trucks:

Rice or Death

Tacos el Vaquero

Drinks:

Beer by 3 Punk Ales

More drinks by Suja Organic

Music:

DJ Kuttin Kandi

Questions?

General Inquiry: Julianne Markow

julianne.markow@voiceofsandiego.org

(619) 550-5664

Sponsorships & Partnerships: Ashley Rodriguez

ashley.rodriguez@voiceofsandiego.org

(619) 550-5670

