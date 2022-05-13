June Primary ballots went out this week. And you know what that means: It’s mailer season!

Political mailers are a staple of this special time of year. They take many forms and are full of everything; sometimes they are mundane, or misleading, and often festooned with photoshopped stock images. They are made to sway voters. And sometimes they are just too good to let sweep away by the sands of time.

This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña talked about some of the mailers hitting voters for the Chula Vista mayoral race. Plus: What the voters really want.

On the show, Lopez-Villafaña recapped her recent reporting of the South County contest and some of the lingering problems Chula Vista residents are sick of — a long-awaited university, bay access projects, reliable fire and police staff, business retention.

It’s one of the biggest races on the primary ballot. Along with…

Sheriff’s Race

For the first time in decades, the San Diego Sheriff’s race is an open contest.

For at least 50 years, Republicans have dominated this position — one of the most influential in the county. It has been rare that a race was competitive. Another novel feature for this election is the prospect that the new Sheriff may be a Democrat.

This week, our hosts broke down recent reporting by Voice’s Jesse Marx on the race for top cop and how the three lead candidates are distinguishing themselves at a moment when the region, and law enforcement, are changing.

Check out all of our Election coverage at vosd.org/2022.

Brews & News is Back!

Our first live podcast in a long time is on the books: June 9 at Novo Brazil Brewing in Chula Vista.

Lewis, Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña are going to bring in special guests and discuss Primary Election and the current state of South County politics.

Get the details and sign up here.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google