The doldrums of summer are upon us.

While fireworks crackle, dogs howl and you spend more quality time with your in-laws on “vacation,” the local news cycle that propels the lives of VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez Villafaña is decelerating — for now.

It’s a normal part of nature, like seasonal drought or bear attacks.

To combat these summertime blues, we’re hitting you this week with summertime news!

Our intrepid hosts each brought two stories to the pod they will follow over the coming summer months, ranging in scale from hyperlocal to galactic.

This week, we’ll discuss: how to colonize Mars, the great resignation of the San Diego Police Department, who’s going to fill those new downtown office buildings and more.

Hit that play button, crack a cold one and enjoy.

