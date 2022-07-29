The San Diego City Council this week decided — with the mayor’s urging and the city attorney’s opposition — to settle its lawsuit against Cisterra and CGA Capital.

This $132-million-dollar decision paves the way for the city to buy its two most problematic buildings that were caught up in the suit (101 Ash St. and Civic Center plaza) and kick off what could be the city’s most ambitious redevelopment project ever.

The idea, as laid out in this week’s council meeting and reported by VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis, is to redevelop the buildings and the surrounding chunk of downtown San Diego to make it into a better, newer civic core (with, like, a big… egg?).

It’s a huge undertaking with massive implications for the city’s budget, politics and its long-term future.

This week, Lewis, along with co-host Andrea Lopez-Villfaña, discuss what went down in this week’s council meeting ahead of the decision, all of the lofty ideas that are getting packed into this project.

South Bay Heating Up

South County politics are gettin’ kinda fiery these days.

In National City, the current mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, is facing opposition by the very groups that helped her win four years ago.

As Sotelo-Solis seeks re-election this year, the San Diego Democratic Party and the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council chose to back her opponent, Jose Rodriguez.

Not long ago, Sotelo-Solis was considered a rising star in local Democratic circles. So, what went wrong? Lewis and Lopez-Villafaña discuss that and how beach cities are continuing to fight the county over water quality tests.

