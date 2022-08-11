A few weeks ago, the Politics Report revealed that former Mayor Kevin Faulconer was making calls to rally support for a ballot initiative that would make it a misdemeanor to camp in San Diego if shelter space was available.

His plan is to do something in 2024 similar to what is going on the ballot in Sacramento this year.

However, Tuesday, Sacramento’s City Council amended that initiative to require that the city and county of Sacramento have a deal in place before enforcement happens. Sacramento city leaders want the county to commit to a certain level of services and housing before they’ll be willing to arrest homeless residents.

“Without the county and their massive mental health, substance abuse, child welfare and domestic violence infrastructure and resources, this initiative as it stands will not provide the relief that we want and that the people expect,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told Capitol Public Radio.