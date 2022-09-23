San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera is dealing with a lot of big issues. But the biggest problem he, and every leader in the region, is dealing with is homelessness.

Elo-Rivera wanted to talk to Voice of San Diego about how he sees the crisis these days — as the city is doing more than it ever has to shelter and support residents while the problem gets worse by all measure.

Host Scott Lewis got Elo-Rivera in the studio to lay out the scope of the problem, discuss who the unhoused are, how senior citizens are disproportionately affected and more. One key approach Elo-Rivera outlined is to stop the “flow” of homelessness — stem the tide as more San Diegans slip into homelessness for the first time.

Let’s get into it.

