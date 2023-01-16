The Morning Report
Get the news and information you need to take on the day.
Heavy rains on Monday caused major flooding in San Diego’s neighborhoods. (Take a look at scenes from Mission Valley by the Union-Tribune here.)
In San Ysidro, ranchers were focused on moving their animals out of flooded areas. Cars were stuck in the middle of the road and emergency workers were helping people get to safety. At the ranches near Hollister Street (I had to get in a kayak to get there) I watched how ranchers were dealing with the flooding and how the animals were coping. Dorte Dresher from Dresher Ranch told me their hay, power tools, generators had been destroyed because of the waters and animals were moved to higher ground for their safety.
Here are some scenes from Monday afternoon.