Heavy rains on Monday caused major flooding in San Diego’s neighborhoods. (Take a look at scenes from Mission Valley by the Union-Tribune here.)

In San Ysidro, ranchers were focused on moving their animals out of flooded areas. Cars were stuck in the middle of the road and emergency workers were helping people get to safety. At the ranches near Hollister Street (I had to get in a kayak to get there) I watched how ranchers were dealing with the flooding and how the animals were coping. Dorte Dresher from Dresher Ranch told me their hay, power tools, generators had been destroyed because of the waters and animals were moved to higher ground for their safety.

Here are some scenes from Monday afternoon.

Cars can be seen stuck on a street in San Ysidro on Jan. 16, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

San Diego Lifeguards and Fire Rescue help Victor Nuno to safety in San Ysidro on Jan. 16, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A dog is rescued by Danny Moreno and brought to Dresher Ranch in San Ysidro on Jan. 16, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A horse splashing in the water at Dresher Ranch in San Ysidro on Jan. 16, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Carlos Ochoa moves a horse due to the water level being high in San Ysidro on Jan. 16, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler