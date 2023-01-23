It’s not something you expect to hear: A congressional representative from San Diego saying maybe the Navy has too many ships and maybe the defense department’s budget is too big. But that’s something Congresswoman Sara Jacobs will gladly discuss.

As she enters her second term, Jacobs has transitioned from rookie to leadership. The new Congress also brings her new constituents. Through the redistricting process, she now serves a different chunk of San Diego with a different district number (she’s representing the 51st Congressional District in California).

On a rainy Tuesday, she and I got together to talk about her first two years in Congress and her efforts to establish herself as a progressive national leader. We talked about the defense budget, the fascinating battle for Speaker of the house and some wonky nuts and bolts of how Congress works.

This is part of a series of in-depth interviews I have done for the podcast recently. I did a sort of exit interview with former Councilman Chris Cate, a deep dive with elite softball pitcher Maggie Balint into the world of high stakes college athletics and a very moving interview with Levi Giafaglione, a formerly homeless man who now works with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

